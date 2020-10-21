Home Celebrity Post Malone and More Celebrities Who Believe in Aliens
Celebrity

Post Malone and More Celebrities Who Believe in Aliens

0

By

Mariah Cooper

Post Malone and More Celebrities Who Believe in Aliens 1

Beam them up! Humans have questioned the existence of life on other planets for centuries — including celebrities such as Demi Lovato, Tom DeLonge and Gigi Hadid. 

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer opened up about watching the 2020 documentary Close Encounters of the Fifth Kind on the “Wild Ride! with Steve-O” podcast in April of that year. The film explores the possibility of extraterrestrial civilizations and how they can make contact with humans. 

“The first encounter would be, like, seeing a UFO,” Lovato explained. “The second would be some kind of proof being left behind. The third encounter would be, like, you have some sort of interaction with the alien. The fourth is, like, you’re on board, you get abducted and then the fifth is human-initiated contact with aliens. I sound nuts right now.”

DeLonge, for his part, is a longtime believer in aliens and UFOs. The former Blink-182 frontman revealed in February 2015 that he’s read 200 books about extraterrestrials.

“I don’t spend my time looking at UFO reports or talking to little green men,” he told Paper magazine at the time. “I’m way past that. If anybody tells you there’s no life in the universe, you should be turned off. That’s just such a dumb thing to say.”

He added, “I don’t think we’re working underground with aliens. I don’t think it’s like that, like some dumb conspiracy theorists think. I think what’s gonna happen, mark my words, is that they’re going to find the microbial life that they’ve been talking about on Mars and then, it’s one planet over. We’re gonna send people up there, and we’re gonna find remnants of other types of life.”

DeLonge launched his company To the Stars Academy, which researches UFOs, in 2015. Two years later, the New York Times uncovered the Pentagon’s Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program — a secret effort funded by the U.S. government to investigate UFOs. The program ran from 2007 to 2012, but some investigators in the now-defunct division have continued their research with DeLonge’s company.

- Advertisement -

Scroll down to see a list of celebrities who believe in aliens.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleChelsea boss Frank Lampard explains when Petr Cech may make second debut
Next articleTravis Kelce hauls in tip-toe TD catch from Patrick Mahomes vs. Bills

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Chris Evans: Virgin Radio DJ light-heartedly mocks Penny Lancaster’s former ‘beer belly'

0
ByChris Evans, 54, took a light-hearted swipe at Penny Lancaster, 49, noting she appeared to have a "beer belly" after posting a photo of...
Read more
Celebrity

Dan Walker: BBC host silences trolls after sarcastic tweet backlash 'It’s quite obvious'

0
ByDan Walker, 43, had to explain himself after trolls criticised him for a tweet regarding 22-year-old Manchester United player Marcus Rashford. The BBC Breakfast...
Read more
Celebrity

Mark Ruffalo defends Chris Pratt: 'He is just not overtly political as a rule'

0
ByMark Ruffalo has Chris Pratt’s back.  Ruffalo is speaking out in support of his Avengers co-star after Twitter dubbed Pratt the “worst Hollywood Chris.” It...
Read more
Celebrity

Piers Morgan admits co-star Susanna Reid thought him joining GMB was the ‘worst thing'

0
By"I know you've had the conversation that they would love you here at Times radio?" he grinned. The GMB host chuckled: "Everyone would love me,"...
Read more
Celebrity

Miley Cyrus Recalls Making Eye Contact With an Alien After Seeing UFO

0
ByJohnni Macke Out of this world! Miley Cyrus wasn’t sure she believed in extraterrestrial beings until she saw one in person.“I was driving through San...
Read more
Celebrity

Kardashians Go Country: Kim, Kourtney & Kendall Don Cowboy Hats & Boots For Fun Family Pic

0
ByJason Brow Forget ‘Keeping Up.’ After seeing Kim Kardashian’s country-themed photos of the entire family, maybe the KarJenners can reboot ‘Little House on the Prairie’...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Chris Evans: Virgin Radio DJ light-heartedly mocks Penny Lancaster’s former ‘beer belly'

Celebrity 0
ByChris Evans, 54, took a light-hearted swipe at Penny Lancaster, 49, noting she appeared to have a "beer belly" after posting a photo of...
Read more

White House looks at cutting Covid funds, newborn screenings in ‘anarchist’ cities

Health 0
ByBy Brianna Ehley and Rachel Roubein Trump in a Sept. 2 order called on federal agencies to curtail funding to jurisdictions that “disempower” police departments...
Read more

Book review: The Ordinary Chaos of Being Human

Entertainment 0
ByTHIS is a four year quest by book editor Richards to find a diverse collection of shorts stories that capture the diversity of the...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress