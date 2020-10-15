Postcard-Perfect Scenes, Constructed From Memory and Scraps of Paper

Once he has the right image, he makes a copy of it. He uses that image as a reference for the new postcard he is creating. Then he takes “lots and lots and lots” of postcards and cuts them into thousands of small pieces and looks at the reference copy while piecing together the cut-up fragments, as though he were putting together the pieces of a puzzle or a mosaic. (He likes to make clouds from the text on the cards’ reverse sides.)

Once this image is complete, Mr. Muniz photographs it in high resolution or scans it, depending on the image, and enlarges it, focusing on bringing every detail to life. The final postcards vary in size, but they usually are close to 6 feet by 8 feet.

“I think about the relationship between the parts and the whole,” he said. “If I make the image too big, I’ll have a drawing that’s accomplished, but then you don’t see the little parts. I work the parts until they fit and in this way I am a mosaic artist.”

Some postcards were easier to bring to life than others, Mr. Muniz said. He said that he struggled to create New York City, for example, because he couldn’t quite settle on an image of the city where he’d spent most of his adult life. His view of the city includes the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center.

When he started the series, each card took a few weeks to complete, but by the time he was closing out the project, some were taking just a few days to create.