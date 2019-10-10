Pound euro exchange rate: GBP/EUR eases despite Brexit recession fears being ‘put to bed’

Today also saw the UK’s manufacturing sector stumble, with the monthly figure for August falling below forecasts by -0.7 percent. In UK political news, Prime Minister Boris Johnson today met Leo Varadkar, the Irish Prime Minister, to discuss alternatives to a hard Irish border. However, with the EU set to give a formal response to Mr Johnson’s ‘final’ Brexit deal on Friday, and with analysts predicting a rejection, GBP investors remain jittery in their expectations of a no-deal outcome.

Meanwhile, the euro edged higher against the weaker pound today despite August’s German exports slumping by -1.8 percent.

The slide in exports further amplifies recession fears for the Eurozone’s powerhouse economy and increases concerns for the future health of the wider EU economy.

Analysts at Reuters commented: “Germany’s export-reliant manufacturers are suffering from a slowing world economy and business uncertainty linked to a trade dispute between the United States and China as well as Britain’s planned, but delayed exit from the European Union.”