Pound Euro exchange rate: GBP/EUR falls as EU denies Irish backstop concession

The report, which featured in today’s Times, said the EU were prepared to offer the Northern Irish assembly a mechanism allowing them to leave the backstop after an unspecified number of years. However, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) dismissed the proposals, causing pound sentiment to slide. EU officials then condemned the report as untrue, with one senior diplomat dismissing the news as “spin” and another official saying “no bold new offer is coming from the EU side at this stage”.

Commenting on the pound’s movement, head of economic research at Daiwa Capital Markets, Chris Scicluna noted: “Sterling had fared better and rebounded this morning but is now falling back again. This shows that there is a recognition that there isn’t a substantive breakthrough in the Brexit talks.” Meanwhile, the single currency edged up against Sterling as another deterioration in US-China relations and the damage protracted trade tensions might inflict on a fragile global economy saw investors favouring safe-haven currencies like the euro.