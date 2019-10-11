Pound Euro exchange rate: GBP/EUR soars on ‘promising signals’ from Ireland

The pound began its recovery on Thursday when Brexit talks between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Mr Varadkar sparked some initial optimism, with both leaders agreeing they could see “a pathway to a possible deal”. UK Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay then attended Brussels for talks with the EU chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, after which Mr Barnier told reporters to “be patient”, and added: “Brexit is like climbing a mountain. We need vigilance, determination and patience.”

Spurred by optimism, the GBP/EUR exchange rate climbed to its highest level since May this afternoon as the EU gave the go-ahead for more “intensified” talks.

FX strategist at Societe Generale, Kenneth Broux said: “We’ve seen quite a bit of volatility this morning after the melt-up yesterday. The market is very thin. I think it’s very important to specify that Sterling liquidity is very thin so volatility is high. The obvious conclusion is that we’ll see a squeeze higher.”

Meanwhile, the euro slumped as Germany ended the week with yet another disappointing data release.