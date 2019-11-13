Pound euro exchange rate steady as weak UK inflation fans Bank of England rate cut fears

The data left investors cautious, with weakening inflation heightening fears of a rate cut from the Bank of England (BoE) after two BoE policymakers voted to cut rates just last week. Howard Archer, an Economist at EY Item Club, commented: “Inflation dipping more than expected to 1.5 [percent] in October will… likely fan expectations that the Bank of England will cut interest rates before too long if the economy fails to pick up from its current struggles.”

Today also saw the UK Retail Price Index for October fall below consensus at -0.2 percent due to ongoing Brexit uncertainty.

However, the pound to euro exchange rate was largely unmoved as UK political developments ahead of the 12th December general election remain firmly in focus.

The euro failed to benefit from today’s release of the Eurozone’s industrial production figure for September, which beat forecasts and rose by 0.1 percent but failed to improve market optimism in the bloc’s flagging economy.

Bert Colijn, Senior Economist for the Eurozone at ING, was downbeat in his assessment, saying: “It could […] be quite some time before businesses start to see new orders improve and regain confidence, even in the more positive scenarios imaginable for global trade.”