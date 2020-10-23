Despite this, trade talks will continue to dominate the agenda for traders.

The pound is currently trading at a rate of 1.1071 against the euro according to Bloomberg at the time of writing.

Speaking exclusively to Express.co.uk, Michael Brown, currency expert at Caxton FX, said: “Sterling traded unchanged against the euro yesterday, as investors waited for news from the restarted post-Brexit trade talks.

“A similar theme is likely to dominate today, with the pound to remain a politically driven currency until near-term uncertainties recede.”

