Pound to euro exchange rate: Sterling rises – so should you buy holiday money today?

"Sterling struck a firmer tone on Tuesday," said Brown.

“[This came] after better than expected labour market figures – particularly where earnings are concerned – saw markets grow a touch more doubtful about a January rate cut from the BoE; with such an outcome now roughly a 65 percent chance, from 75 percent at the tail end of last week. “Today, the economic calendar is quiet, hence sterling will likely tread water ahead of Friday’s crucial PMI reports.” Meanwhile, the euro struggled to gain on the pound yesterday despite publication of Germany’s ZEW economic sentiment survey, which beat forecasts and rose from 10.7 to 26.7. ZEW President Professor Achim Wambach said that economic sentiment in the Eurozone’s powerhouse economy had improved due to the US-China trade deal settlement last week. DON’T MISS

With doubts over the longevity of the US-China “phase one” trade deal remaining, the pound to euro exchange rate could begin to ease as fears of the negative impact on Germany’s global trade-reliant economy increase. The pound to euro exchange rate will remain sensitive to British economic developments this week, with today’s December public sector net borrowing report set to ease from £4.878billion to £4.6billion. Any further indications of a flagging UK economy, however, would place further pressure on the BoE to cut its interest rates this month, a prospect that would prove pound-negative. Looking ahead at the week, the first European Central Bank (ECB) meeting of 2020 will take place tomorrow. Brown, from Caxton, explained how this will affect the exchange rate. “The ECB are set to keep all monetary policy instruments unchanged on Thursday; leaving the main refinancing rate at 0.0 percent, the deposit rate at -0.5 pecent, and continuing their ‘open-ended’ asset purchase programme at a pace of 20bln EUR per month,” said Brown.

