Pound to euro exchange rate: Sterling 'vulnerable' amid 'bumpy ride' of Brexit uncertainty

By

“Exchange rates are always changing… whether it’s the ongoing global Coronavirus crisis, the UK’s future outside Europe, or the upcoming US election, there is a seemingly endless stream of things that could affect the value of the pound abroad in the next few weeks and months.

“It’s important to know where you stand, but you don’t have to watch the markets yourself.”

Some currency specialists, including OFX, let customers sign up to daily market commentary and exchange rate updates.

What’s more, it may be worth speaking to a currency expert to understand how the pound is performing and get a sense of what might happen next.

Like this: Like Loading...