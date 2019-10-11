Pound US dollar exchange rate: GBP/USD soars by 1.9 percent on UK-EU Brexit breakthrough

The Pound surged against many of its competitors today on renewed hopes of a possible Brexit deal ahead of the October 31 deadline. Donald Tusk, the President of the European Council, was optimistically cautious: “Of course, there is no guarantee of success and the time is practically up, but even the slightest chance must be used. A no-deal Brexit will never be the choice of the EU.” UK-EU talks are set to intensify over the coming days, with a formal announcement expected from Downing Street later on today. If positive news emerges we could see Sterling hold onto its gains into the weekend as no-deal fears are effectively shelved.

Meanwhile, the US dollar plummeted against the pound as improving US-China trade relations saw traders abandoning the “greenback” safe-haven for on-risk assets.

China’s Vice Premier Liu He said: “The Chinese side came with great sincerity, willing to cooperate with the US on the trade balance, market access and investor protection.”

US President Donald Trump was also optimistic, tweeting: “Good things are happening at China Trade Talk Meeting. Warmer feelings than in recent past, more like the Old Days. I will be meeting the Vice Premier today. All would like to see something significant happen!”