Pound US dollar (GBP/USD) exchange rate flat as DUP jeopardise Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal

Despite a UK-EU consensus, GBP movement remained limited with the DUP describing the deal as “driving a coach and horses” through the Good Friday Agreement. The ten DUP MPs are a crucial part of Boris Johnson’s majority, so their refusal to back the current proposal would scupper a parliamentary vote.

Meanwhile, the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker ruled out the possibility of an extension, saying: “I gave a brief doorstop with Boris Johnson … If we have a deal, we have a deal, and there is no need for prolongation. That is not only the British view; that is my view too.”

A largely underwhelming investor reaction to the UK-EU breakthrough saw the GBP/USD exchange rate fall flat, with uncertainty once again clouding market sentiment.

If the EU refuses to extend Article 50, MPs are likely to vote in favour of Boris Johnson’s deal in order to avoid a disorderly exit on October 31.

But with the DUP as a significant sticking point, a clear path through parliament means a no-deal outcome could still be on the cards.

In UK economic news, today saw the release of the UK retail sales figure for September, which held steady at 0 per cent.

However, with Brexit developments dominating the spotlight today, economic developments had little effect on GBP exchange rates.