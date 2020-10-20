Home Tv & Radio Power Book II: Tariq St. Patrick star teases show's return: 'It's all...
Tv & Radio

Power Book II: Tariq St. Patrick star teases show's return: 'It's all done'

0

By

Not all responses were positive, though, as some devoted Power fans aren’t convinced the spin-off contains the show’s original magic.

A third viewer commented: “I don’t know what’s wrong with me. Haven’t been able to get into Book II, I mean invested the same way I was with Power.

Though they conceded the series is still an essential watch and added: “It’s recording and will continue to be on my DVR list, though.”

With another five episodes left to clean up Tariq’s mess from the first half of season one, Power fans are primed for even more devastating twists and turns when Book II returns.

Power Book II: Ghost will continue with ‘Good vs. Evil’ in December on Starz and Starzplay.

- Advertisement -
Previous article'Is the government watching me?' Oxford professor answers your biggest Covid questions
Next articleRocket League update: PS4 and Xbox patch notes before Haunted Halloween event

RELATED ARTICLES

Tv & Radio

Why Dancing With The Stars Should Keep Derek Hough After Season 29

0
ByThat's not to say that Len Goodman wasn't a stellar judge, but I surprised myself this season by not actually missing him, and I...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Big Bang Theory blunder: Amy's whiteboard contained a major mistake – did you spot it?

0
BySheldon Cooper has ruffled his friends’ feathers many times over the years, but a classic episode of The Big Bang Theory confirmed things wouldn’t...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Michelle Keegan returns to Coronation Street six years after leaving the soap

0
Bystaronline@reachplc.com (Daniel Bird) Michelle Keegan was left reflecting on her past as she returned to the famous Coronation Street set on Monday. The Stockport-born actress revealed...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Louise Minchin cuts off BBC Breakfast guest as she abruptly ends interview 

0
ByFielding began: “Well it certainly feels like things have moved on from the backend of last week.   “With Robert Jenrick himself reaching out to council...
Read more
Tv & Radio

A Place in the Sun: Jasmine Harman 'leaves role' in rare move leaving guests to view alone

0
ByAlan explained they did still want to get as close to their budget as possible so he asked Jasmine to call the agent and...
Read more
Tv & Radio

90 Day Fiance's Yazan And Brittany Situation Finally Makes A Lot More Sense After Latest Update

0
ByThe latest episode delivered some big updates on Yazan's struggles, which included losing his job, living on the streets, and being ostracized by his...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Olivia Culpo Rocks A Sexy Bikini to Lounge By The Pool: Plus 4 More Of Her Hottest Swimsuit Pics

Celebrity 0
ByErin Silvia Olivia Culpo shared some incredibly gorgeous photos of herself posing in a flattering black bikini while hanging out with her adorable pooch. Check...
Read more

Archaeology news: Researchers unearth ancient tablet dating back to Alexander the Great

Science 0
ByHassan Ahmed, director of Duhok Museum, said: “An excavation team from Duhok Museum and Kurdistan Archaeology Organization in March found an antique tablet in...
Read more

Jeff Bridges diagnosed with lymphoma

Entertainment 0
ByACADEMY-award winner Jeff Bridges, known for his role in the 1998 film The Big Lebowski, has been diagnosed with lymphoma, the actor announced on...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: