‘Powerful’ hair loss treatment to stimulate hair growth – and you only need a few drops

Losing your hair could be caused by a number of different conditions, said the NHS.

Stress, weight loss, or even an iron deficiency can lead to some form of hair loss.

But, there are some home treatments you can use that might help to prevent some types of hair loss, including alopecia.

One of the easiest ways to stimulate hair growth at home is to simply use tea tree oil on your scalp, it’s been claimed.

“Tea tree oil has powerful cleansing, antibacterial, and antimicrobial properties,” it said.

“When used topically, it can help unplug hair follicles and increase hair growth.

“You can mix 10 drops of tea tree essential oil into your shampoo or conditioner and use it daily.

“Or, you can mix three drops with two tablespoons of a carrier oil, and leave it on for 15 minutes before rinsing it out.”

If you’re not a huge fan of tea tree oil’s characteristic smell, you may want to consider using rosemary oil instead.

Rosemary oil helps to stimulate new hair growth, while also being claimed to treat certain types of alopecia.

If you decide to use rosemary oil on your hair, simply combine it with a carrier oil – for example, coconut oil or vegetable oil.

You can then massage the oil directly onto your scalp on a daily basis.

