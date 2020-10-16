Home Gaming Pre-order Planet Coaster: Console Edition, coming November 10
Pre-order Planet Coaster: Console Edition, coming November 10

Lloyd Morgan-Moore, Producer, Planet Coaster

Hey there, coaster fans! I’m Lloyd Morgan-Moore, Producer on Planet Coaster: Console Edition, and today I want to share a very exciting update.

Starting today, you’ll be able to pre-order Planet Coaster: Console Edition which arrives on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X on November 10. Planet Coaster: Console Edition brings the full Planet Coaster experience to Xbox. You’ll create, manage, and share the ultimate coaster park, using welcoming tools and hundreds of construction materials to make your dreams a reality.

Additionally, we have as a digital exclusive, Planet Coaster: Deluxe Edition which expands upon the rich assortment of rides and coasters available. As well as the base game, you will also get access to both the Magnificent Rides Collection and the Classic Rides Collection, offering up a total of 18 new rides and coasters, inspired by some of the most iconic attractions from fairgrounds and theme parks around the world. These additions are sure to provide budding coaster connoisseurs with even more ways to surprise and delight their guests.

Planet Coaster: Console Edition

We’re also delighted to reveal that if you pre-order your copy of either Planet Coaster: Console Edition or Planet Coaster: Deluxe Edition at the Microsoft Store or participating retailers you’ll get your hands on Oswald’s Magnificent Machine, a brand new coaster available to those that pre-order the game. This remarkable, one-of-a-kind ride designed by Planet Coaster impresario Oswald B. Thompson, was the first coaster he ever designed and embodies all the fun and excitement Oswald strives to achieve in his parks. Guests will adore this wooden, steel-topped coaster’s unique look, which features springy hands, mock steam vents, and even a car bonnet.

One thing’s for sure: we’ve never made a coaster like it. Our talented ride designers wanted to build something that would stand out in any park, be it loud and bustling or laid-back and relaxed, and I’d say they’ve more than managed it with this stunning offering. It gives options for players looking to take their park into slightly more off-kilter territory, captures Oswald’s unconventional charm, and offers guests an unforgettable surprise.

Planet Coaster: Console Edition

Frontier’s first ever next-gen title brings all the fun and thrills of the critically acclaimed PC original to console. Built from the ground up, Planet Coaster: Console Edition features redesigned interfaces, a brand new radial menu and completely new control system. Whether you’re a seasoned thrill seeker or rookie rider, anyone can create the coaster park of their dreams by taking advantage of accessible and powerful tools, including detailed piece-by-piece construction and simple-to-use blueprints to build a beautifully elaborate fairy tale town, or amp up the excitement with a ready-made coaster. And with the Frontier Workshop, you can find an endless source of incredible content at your fingertips to help personalise every aspect of your park, or upload your own creations for people around the world to enjoy. This global community of content creators offers up unlimited inspiration for those looking to take their parks to the next level or share their own latest creations to inspire others.

Quickly place a pre-made shop, restroom, or ride entrance, or design your own from scratch. Whether you’ve got five minutes to pick up and play, or more time to dig into the many aspects of your expanding amusement empire, the choice is entirely yours. What’s more, our ultra-intuitive control scheme makes the jump to the Xbox controller naturally, so you can build and manage  anything in seconds, be it a tropical drinks stand or treasure chest-strewn pirate enclave.

Planet Coaster: Console Edition

We’re pleased to confirm Planet Coaster: Console Edition supports Smart Delivery, so those who purchase on Xbox One will get a free upgrade on their Xbox Series S or Xbox Series X at no additional charge. And that’s not all, achievements and game saves carry over, so you can pick up where you left off on the Xbox console of your choice. That goes for anything and everything you decide to make. Simply upload your creations, parks, and blueprints to the Frontier Workshop and access them on both your current-gen and next-gen Xbox console.

From futuristic thrill rides that catch eyes with sci-fi backdrops and flashing neon, to medieval food courts where guests grab a bite and beverage among thatched roofs and cobblestones, anyone can build the park of a lifetime in Planet Coaster: Console Edition.

Planet Coaster: Console Edition Pre-Order
Xbox Live

Planet Coaster: Console Edition Pre-Order

Frontier Developments

Surprise and delight crowds as you build the coaster park of your dreams and manage a truly living world with unparalleled attention to detail. Whatever your skill level, bring your ideas to life. Take advantage of Blueprints to quickly place over 700 pre-made objects, including coasters, facilities and scenery; build from the ground up with detailed piece-by-piece construction; or transform the ground itself with terrain-altering tools. Running your park is just as easy. Guests react in realtime as you set prices, place scenery, and install exciting new attractions. Keep them entertained so attendance figures – and profits – skyrocket. Looking for inspiration? Discover the Frontier Workshop and harness the world’s best designs in your expanding empire. Download coasters, scenery, buildings, and entire parks,   or grow a following by uploading your own creations. From stunning firework displays to sprawling cruise ships, there’s no limit to the creativity. Your park, your way: Take on a deep, rewarding career mode, tackle challenging scenarios, or construct your dream coaster park in an unrestricted sandbox. Pick up and play: Hundreds of pre-built Blueprints allow players of all skill levels to quickly create thriving parks. Jump in and make what you want, when you want. Unleash your creativity: Sculpt landscapes, customise scenery, and flex your creative muscles  with piece-by-piece construction. Craft your perfect coaster park with ease. Inspire and be inspired: Visit the Frontier Workshop and download an unending source of incredible creations, or share your own designs with the world. Pre-order now and receive an exclusive Bonus Roller Coaster on launch day.
