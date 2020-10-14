Home Celebrity Pregnant ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Shows Off Naked Baby Bump
Pregnant 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Lala Kent Shows Off Naked Baby Bump

Johnni Macke

Bumping along! Pregnant Lala Kent revealed her growing belly, one month after announcing that she and fiancé Randall Emmett are expecting their first child together.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 30, shared a naked photo of herself via her future baby’s Instagram page, Give Them Lala Baby, on Tuesday, October 13. In the snap, which was posted on the account’s Instagram Story, Kent debuted her bump in a mirror selfie taken in her spacious walk-in closet … completely nude.

The reality star put her stomach on full display with the side profile shot, which had heart emojis covering her breasts.

Lala Kent Courtesy Lala Kent/Instagram

Kent also shared a scribbled-out version of the image on her personal Instagram account and tagged her baby’s profile instead.

Earlier in the month, the “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast cohost opened up about her pregnancy symptoms.

“I’m not sure why I’m posting this,” she captioned an Instagram Story selfie on October 5. “Since getting pregnant, A LOT of things are changing including my skin deciding to have a meltdown at the age of 30. F–K YOU HORMONES (Seth Rogen voice).”

She revealed that “usually” she’d be “insecure” about her skin flareup, but she chose to share the photo to “show real life,” saying, “here is it is. Ain’t she sexy.”

The Utah native announced during a September episode of her podcast that she is pregnant with her first child and Emmett’s third. The Midnight in the Switchgrass producer, 49, shares two daughters, London and Rylee, with his ex-wife, Ambyr Childers.

“I had the best [birthday] gift given to me, my body also helped out too,” she said at the time. “I am pregnant!”

Later that month, the couple had a gender reveal party with many of the Vanderpump Rules cast in attendance.

“I just assumed I’m having a boy,” Kent exclusively told Us Weekly after learning the pair is expecting a girl. “It was a bit of an adjustment. And then I saw my mom, and I just bawled because I get to have that. I get a little mini Lala.”

The couple, who got engaged in September 2018 but put their wedding on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic, faced some backlash after their reveal bash from Kent’s costar Scheana Shay.

Lala Kent at the Fancy AF Cocktails book launching L.A. on December 10, 2019. Broadimage/Shutterstock

Friend Stassi Schroeder and Shay, 35, unfollowed each other on Instagram after tension simmered between Kent and the “Scheananigans” podcast host last month.

Shay, who revealed in June that she suffered a miscarriage, claimed on her podcast in September that she wasn’t invited to Kent’s reveal celebration.

After not making the cut, Shay explained that it “states pretty clear where our friendship stands” moving forward. She then called out Kent for not being there for her after her miscarriage, despite promising Shay’s mom she would be.

Kent fired back at the allegations in an Instagram Story, slamming Shay’s boyfriend, Brock Davies, who was playing golf when Shay reached out to her about the miscarriage.

The Give Them Lala Beauty CEO also called out the “Good as Gold” singer for her comments about the situation, saying that Shay’s ideas of “how everyone should react in certain situations” is unrealistic and results in her being “left disappointed.”

She added: “I can’t believe I just gave that much time to this s—t when we aren’t even filming and I’m not getting paid. Smh.”

The pair’s drama didn’t stop the two from celebrating their costar Brittany Cartwright’s gender reveal party on September 27. Both women were in attendance as Cartwright, 31, and Jax Taylor found out they are having a baby boy.

Listen to Getting Real with the Housewives, your one-stop destination for Housewives news and exclusive interviews

