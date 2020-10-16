Home Tech Premier Enterprise Solutions, LLC is One of the Fastest Growing Small Businesses...
Tech

Premier Enterprise Solutions, LLC is One of the Fastest Growing Small Businesses in the Government Market

0

Premier Enterprise Solutions is pleased to be included for the first time on the Washington Technology Fast 50…we are honored to have ranked 8th.

    UPPER MARLBORO, MD, October 15, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ — On September 22nd, the influential publication Washington Technology released the 2020 Washington Technology Fast 50, showcasing the fastest growing small businesses in the government market. Premier Enterprise Solutions, LLC, a minority and veteran owned company, is proud to announce their impressive first-time ranking of No. 8 on this prestigious listing.

Reflecting on this honor, Premier’s Co-Founder and President Jackie Lopez states, “Premier Enterprise Solutions is pleased to be included for the first time on the Washington Technology Fast 50. We understand the importance of this listing within our industry and we are honored to have ranked 8th. When Michael Lopez, Premier’s COO, and I founded Premier in 2012, our goal was to build a company that valued collaboration over competition and fostered a culture where employees are fully invested in delivering a positive customer experience with every engagement. Adhering to these principles is proof that having a values-driven business model works. We are thankful to each employee and partner who worked so tirelessly to get us to this point. We are also grateful to the clients who believed in us and provided opportunities for our success.”

For the full ranking of this year’s honorees, visit https://washingtontechnology.com/blogs/editors-notebook/2020/09/~/lin … D7815&_z=z.

Premier Enterprise Solutions, LLC is a Maryland based company that provides a full range of innovative Information Technology Solutions and Program Management support services. Our practical and effective solutions enable our clients to realize the full potential of their information technology assets, optimize their supply chain and workforce productivity and manage critical infrastructure projects. Premier’s portfolio includes demonstrated proficiency in cyber security, cloud migration, telecommunications and IT enterprise operations, program management, and supply chain improvement. For more information please visit www.pesolutions-it.com.

# # #

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWe Just Got More Evidence Your Blood Type May Change COVID-19 Risk And Severity
Next articleJustin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Are A Clone Couple In Matching Magenta Outfits During Date Night

RELATED ARTICLES

Tech

Mediacom deploys Hitron WiFi 6 Gateway

0
    CENTENNIAL, CO, October 15, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ -- Hitron Technologies, the fastest growing DOCSIS customer premise equipment (CPE) manufacturer in North America, today announced that...
Read more
Tech

iPhone 12 pre-orders start today, but Mini and Max fans face a longer wait

0
Apple revealed its shiny new iPhone 12 range during an online event broadcast from its HQ in Cupertino, California earlier this week. As expected,...
Read more
Tech

Leading Game Screen Recording Software for Windows in 2020 – GOM Cam

0
    LOS ANGELES, CA, October 15, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ -- Whether it's to show off to the world or just a few friends, video game recording...
Read more
Tech

Our Favorite Retro Toys and Games: Tamagotchi, Spirograph, Easy-Bake Oven, Furby

0
Louryn StrampeA few years ago, my youngest sister asked me what it meant to "hang up a phone." It was a shocking wake-up call:...
Read more
Tech

MiniDiscs Helped Me Keep in Touch With My Brother, a World Away

0
Michael Calore Back at the very end of the last century, my brother fell in love with a Japanese woman. They began planning a life...
Read more
Tech

EC-Council to Launch Worlds first Autonomous, Big Data Cyber Engine for Skill Measurement at Hacker Halted 2020

0
EC-Council has proud to launch a platform that is a system of systems, designed to take care of the most complex tasks of creating...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Dueling Town Halls Revealed There’s No Substitute for Tough Questions

US 0
Jeff Greenfield Guthrie’s own smile rarely disappeared, but the questioning was insistent and persistent. She challenged him on his factual assertions. No, it’s not true...
Read more

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Are A Clone Couple In Matching Magenta Outfits During Date Night

Celebrity 0
Julia Teti Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were dressed to impress on their date night out in New York City. The couple wore outfits that...
Read more

Premier Enterprise Solutions, LLC is One of the Fastest Growing Small Businesses in the Government Market

Tech 0
Premier Enterprise Solutions is pleased to be included for the first time on the Washington Technology Fast 50...we are honored to have ranked 8th.    UPPER...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: