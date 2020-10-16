Premier Enterprise Solutions, LLC is One of the Fastest Growing Small Businesses in the Government Market

Premier Enterprise Solutions is pleased to be included for the first time on the Washington Technology Fast 50…we are honored to have ranked 8th.

UPPER MARLBORO, MD, October 15, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ — On September 22nd, the influential publication Washington Technology released the 2020 Washington Technology Fast 50, showcasing the fastest growing small businesses in the government market. Premier Enterprise Solutions, LLC, a minority and veteran owned company, is proud to announce their impressive first-time ranking of No. 8 on this prestigious listing.

Reflecting on this honor, Premier’s Co-Founder and President Jackie Lopez states, “Premier Enterprise Solutions is pleased to be included for the first time on the Washington Technology Fast 50. We understand the importance of this listing within our industry and we are honored to have ranked 8th. When Michael Lopez, Premier’s COO, and I founded Premier in 2012, our goal was to build a company that valued collaboration over competition and fostered a culture where employees are fully invested in delivering a positive customer experience with every engagement. Adhering to these principles is proof that having a values-driven business model works. We are thankful to each employee and partner who worked so tirelessly to get us to this point. We are also grateful to the clients who believed in us and provided opportunities for our success.”

For the full ranking of this year’s honorees, visit https://washingtontechnology.com/blogs/editors-notebook/2020/09/~/lin … D7815&_z=z.

Premier Enterprise Solutions, LLC is a Maryland based company that provides a full range of innovative Information Technology Solutions and Program Management support services. Our practical and effective solutions enable our clients to realize the full potential of their information technology assets, optimize their supply chain and workforce productivity and manage critical infrastructure projects. Premier’s portfolio includes demonstrated proficiency in cyber security, cloud migration, telecommunications and IT enterprise operations, program management, and supply chain improvement. For more information please visit www.pesolutions-it.com.

# # #

Like this: Like Loading...