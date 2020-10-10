Premier League announce new pay-per-view agreement for matches not on TV with Sky and BT

Premier League matches not scheduled for TV in the rest of October will be made available to fans via pay-per-view services on Sky Sports and BT Sport. Supporters will have to pay £14.95 if they want to watch their side in action.
The interim measure was announced by the Premier League ensuring there will be a chance to watch every game.
A solution needed to be found after the return of spectators from October 1 was scrapped by the Government due to coronavirus cases rapidly rising once again.
It means matches will be shown via the Sky Sports Box Office and BT Sport Box Office services.
“The Premier League today confirmed all fixtures until the end of October will continue to be made available to fans to watch live in the UK,” read a Premier League statement.
“Under these new arrangements, the current live match selections will remain in place and will be broadcast as normal.
“In addition, the five matches per round not already selected will be made available to supporters on a pay-per-view basis, accessed via BT Sport Box Office and Sky Sports Box Office platforms.
“Clubs today agreed this interim solution to enable all fans to continue to watch their teams live.
“The Premier League has worked closely with Sky Sports and BT Sport to provide this arrangement and is grateful for their support.
“The agreement will be regularly reviewed in consultation with clubs and in line with any decisions made by Government regarding the return of spectators to stadiums.
“Football is not the same without supporters at matches. The Premier League and our clubs remain committed to the safe return of fans as soon as possible.
“An updated broadcast list of matches will be announced later today.”
To watch a match the cost is reportedly set to be £14.95 and season ticket holders will also have to pay that price.
Arsenal fans will be able to watch Thomas Partey
Premier League matches last weekend were all shown on either Sky Sports or BT.
Amazon and the BBC showed games in September alongside them.
Every match since the Premier League restart earlier this year has been available for fans on TV.
This is the first notable change with money going to clubs who are losing matchday income with no fans allowed to attend.