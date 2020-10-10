Home Sports Premier League announce new pay-per-view agreement for matches not on TV with...
Sports

Premier League announce new pay-per-view agreement for matches not on TV with Sky and BT

0

Premier League matches not scheduled for TV in the rest of October will be made available to fans via pay-per-view services on Sky Sports and BT Sport. Supporters will have to pay £14.95 if they want to watch their side in action.

{%=o.title%}

]]>

The interim measure was announced by the Premier League ensuring there will be a chance to watch every game.

A solution needed to be found after the return of spectators from October 1 was scrapped by the Government due to coronavirus cases rapidly rising once again.

It means matches will be shown via the Sky Sports Box Office and BT Sport Box Office services.

“The Premier League today confirmed all fixtures until the end of October will continue to be made available to fans to watch live in the UK,” read a Premier League statement.

JUST IN: Man Utd star Bruno Fernandes erupted in dressing room during Spurs defeat

- Advertisement -

Premier League matches will be shown on Sky Sports and BT Sport for a price (Image: GETTY)

“Under these new arrangements, the current live match selections will remain in place and will be broadcast as normal.

“In addition, the five matches per round not already selected will be made available to supporters on a pay-per-view basis, accessed via BT Sport Box Office and Sky Sports Box Office platforms.

“Clubs today agreed this interim solution to enable all fans to continue to watch their teams live.

“The Premier League has worked closely with Sky Sports and BT Sport to provide this arrangement and is grateful for their support.

DON’T MISS
Man Utd star Paul Pogba told to ‘shut up’ about Real Madrid transfer [QUOTES]
Chelsea begin 2021 transfer plans as Lampard and Granovskaia eye two deals [GOSSIP]
Dortmund were willing to accept late Sancho offer if Man Utd bid [RUMOURS]

Related articles

“The agreement will be regularly reviewed in consultation with clubs and in line with any decisions made by Government regarding the return of spectators to stadiums.

“Football is not the same without supporters at matches. The Premier League and our clubs remain committed to the safe return of fans as soon as possible.

- Advertisement -

“An updated broadcast list of matches will be announced later today.”

To watch a match the cost is reportedly set to be £14.95 and season ticket holders will also have to pay that price.

Arsenal fans will be able to watch Thomas Partey (Image: GETTY)

Premier League matches last weekend were all shown on either Sky Sports or BT.

Amazon and the BBC showed games in September alongside them.

Every match since the Premier League restart earlier this year has been available for fans on TV.

- Advertisement -

This is the first notable change with money going to clubs who are losing matchday income with no fans allowed to attend.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCoronavirus: We won't surrender North to hardship, mayor vows
Next articleDavid Dobrik Tells Us He Made a Fragrance So He Could Star in the Commercial

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Kevin Cash talks Mike Brosseau’s go-ahead home run after Rays 2-1 Game 5 win over Yankees

0
"Hands down the greatest moment I've been a part of in baseball." Kevin Cash on Mike Brosseau's go-ahead home run.
Read more
Sports

Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James: The key stats you need to know in the GOAT debate

0
Jordan Greer The ESPN documentary series "The Last Dance" showed a younger generation of NBA fans that Michael Jordan is much more than a guy who...
Read more
Sports

Will Smith sets new Dodgers playoff record with five hits in win vs. Padres

0
Video Details Oct 9, 2020 at 1:14a ET | MLB | Duration: 0:45
Read more
Sports

Esteban Ocon defends Lewis Hamilton as Brit hunts Michael Schumacher record – EXCLUSIVE

0
Esteban Ocon has jumped to the defence of Lewis Hamilton as he looks to equal Michael Schumacher's race wins record.Hamilton's success with Mercedes is...
Read more
Sports

Rays fall to Yankees in Game 4 of ALDS, do-or-die Game 5 awaits Friday

0
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The New York Yankees didn’t flinch under the pressure of an elimination game and got the AL Division Series against...
Read more
Sports

Lakers vs. Heat live score, updates, highlights from Game 5 of the 2020 NBA Finals

0
Jordan Greer Is it finally time to crown the Lakers as NBA champions and leave the "bubble" behind for good? Or will the Heat spoil the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

US election 2020: Texas judge blocks postal voting restrictions

US 0
Image copyright Reuters Image caption A record number of people are expected to vote by absentee ballotA Texas judge has blocked an order allowing only...
Read more

The Week In Politics

World 0
Ron Elving Ron Elving joins Scott Simon to discuss the concerns over the president's recovery from COVID-19, where the U.S Senate stands on the next...
Read more

Bill Burr: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Breaking Bad’ Star Hosting ‘SNL’

Celebrity 0
Erin Silvia Bill Burr is gearing up to host the Oct. 10 episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’ for the first time with country singer Morgan...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: