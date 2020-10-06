Premier League deadline day done deals: Man Utd get five signings, Arsenal confirm Partey

Premier League teams have been busy all summer with the transfer window seeing Chelsea spend heavily – but Manchester United tried to rectify that with a busy deadline day which saw five new arrivals. Arsenal also struck gold as they captured Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey.
Arsenal
In
Thomas Partey – Atletico Madrid – £45m
Out
Matteo Guendouzi – Hertha Berlin – Loan
Daniel Ballard – Blackpool – Loan
Lucas Torreira – Atletico Madrid – Loan
Burnley
N/A
Out
N/A
Chelsea
N/A
Out
Tiemoue Bakayoko – Napoli – Loan
Crystal Palace
N/A
Out
N/A
Everton
Ben Godfrey – Norwich – £20m
Robin Olsen – Roma -Loan
Out
Sandro Ramirez – Huesca – Free
Theo Walcott – Southampton – Loan
Fulham
N/A
Out
N/A
Leeds
Raphinha – Rennes – £17m
Out
N/A
Leicester
N/A
Out
Rachid Ghezzal – Besiktas – Loan
Josh Knight – Wycombe – Loan