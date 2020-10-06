Home Sports Premier League deadline day done deals: Man Utd get five signings, Arsenal...
Sports

Premier League deadline day done deals: Man Utd get five signings, Arsenal confirm Partey

0

Premier League teams have been busy all summer with the transfer window seeing Chelsea spend heavily – but Manchester United tried to rectify that with a busy deadline day which saw five new arrivals. Arsenal also struck gold as they captured Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey.

Arsenal

In

Thomas Partey – Atletico Madrid – £45m

Out

Matteo Guendouzi – Hertha Berlin – Loan

Daniel Ballard – Blackpool – Loan

Lucas Torreira – Atletico Madrid – Loan

Burnley

N/A

Out

- Advertisement -

N/A

Chelsea

N/A

Out

Tiemoue Bakayoko – Napoli – Loan

Crystal Palace

N/A

Out

N/A

Everton

Ben Godfrey – Norwich – £20m

Robin Olsen – Roma -Loan

- Advertisement -

Out

Sandro Ramirez – Huesca – Free

Theo Walcott – Southampton – Loan

Fulham

N/A

Out

N/A

Leeds

Raphinha – Rennes – £17m

- Advertisement -

Out

N/A

Leicester

N/A

Out

Rachid Ghezzal – Besiktas – Loan

Josh Knight – Wycombe – Loan

- Advertisement -
Previous articleJennifer Lopez Captures Intimate Pic Of A-Rod Relaxing In The Tub Looking At The Sunset — See Pic
Next articleRoland Mouret on How to Create a Vacation Bag for the Summer That Wasn’t

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

FOX Sports Sun extends pre-and-postgame TV coverage for Tampa Bay Rays' American League Division Series

0
TAMPA, Fla. (Oct. 5, 2020) – FOX Sports Sun, the television home of the Tampa Bay Rays, announced plans to televise extended pre-and-postgame coverage...
Read more
Sports

Giancarlo Stanton homers in third-straight postseason game, lifts Yankees over Rays with grand slam

0
Sporting News Ever since the Yankees acquired Giancarlo Stanton in a trade with the Marlins back in 2018, the gargantuan outfielder has been a polarizing...
Read more
Sports

Man Utd complete Cavani, Telles and three more transfers on hectic deadline day

0
Manchester United needed to bring in reinforcements on transfer deadline day and they managed to get five new faces in the door by the...
Read more
Sports

NHL draft is tough to predict beyond expected top three

0
With three picks in the first round of the NHL draft on Tuesday, New Jersey Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald faces a bit of...
Read more
Sports

Premier League done deals: Every confirmed transfer in the top flight this summer

0
Premier League clubs have been busy so far in the transfer window in bringing in new faces and trimming their squads ahead of the...
Read more
Sports

Jared Goff says a ‘win is a win,’ but Rams offense must get better after narrow win vs. Giants

0
<!-- -->...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Rishi Sunak shuts down Dan Walker after tax hike grilling 'Say the same thing every time'

Tv & Radio 0
Dan Walker interviewed Rishi Sunak on BBC Breakfast this morning, where they discussed the latest government blunder in terms of the 16,000 coronavirus cases...
Read more

Meghan Markle's Suits co-star Patrick J Adams 'scared' to call her 'It's pure fear'

Celebrity 0
Suits cast favourite Patrick J. Adams, 39, has opened up about his friendship with his former co-star Meghan Markle, 39. The actor admitted that...
Read more

Clark Middleton, Actor in ‘The Blacklist,’ ‘Twin Peaks,’ Dies at 63

Celebrity 0
Actor, director and producer Clark Middleton, who appeared in “Kill Bill Vol. 2,” “The Blacklist” and “Snowpiercer,” died Sunday as a result of West...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: