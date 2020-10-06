Premier League talking points: Pochettino to Man Utd, Liverpool mortal, Gunnersaurus stink

Manchester United have been linked with Mauricio Pochettino, Liverpool were thrashed by Aston Villa and Everton sit top of the Premier League . Express Sport reporter Matthew Dunn takes you through all the talking points from a crazy weekend in his latest column.

UNITED’S BIG SIGNING COULD COME AFTER THE DEADLINE

After the terrible performance against Tottenham on Sunday, it was clear to everybody that Ed Woodward finally had to pull his finger out and back his manager Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer on transfer deadline day.

But failing to sign a centre-back or Jadon Sancho was more like two fingers.

The way a great club like Manchester United has gone about its business this window has seemed at times inexplicably clumsy.

Unless there is actually an explanation. What if the club were not really that committed to spending the money in the first place.

No sooner has the window shut and United are being linked with Mauricio Pochettino. It seems that rather than splash the cash on players Solskjaer wanted, the club could be lining themselves up for the one signing that really could make a difference.

