Home US Presidential debate: Trump refuses to take part in virtual TV event
US

Presidential debate: Trump refuses to take part in virtual TV event

0
Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The first debate descended into insults and interruptions

US President Donald Trump has refused to take part in a virtual TV debate with his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

The commission organising the debate in Miami on 15 October said it would have to take place remotely after Mr Trump tested positive for coronavirus.

Mr Trump’s refusal sparked a day of wrangling about how and when any further debates would take place.

At the moment it appears a debate could take place on 22 October, although in what form remains to be seen.

The first presidential debate on 29 September had descended into insults and interruptions. The vice-presidential debate, held on Wednesday night between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris, was a far more measured affair.

The US election will be held on 3 November. Latest opinion polls suggest Mr Biden has a high single digit lead nationally, but the outcome is often decided in battleground states where the races can be much closer.

Six million votes have already been cast in early voting.

How did the row unfold?

It began with the Commission on Presidential Debates announcing candidates would take part in the Miami debate “from separate remote locations… to protect the health and safety of all involved”.

Media playback is unsupported on your device

Media captionWho really decides the US election?
- Advertisement -

This infuriated the president who, in a phone-in interview with Fox Business Channel, said he was “not gonna waste my time” on a virtual debate and “sit behind a computer, ridiculous”.

Joe Biden said the president “changed his mind every second” and his campaign team added that Mr Trump “clearly does not want to face questions from the voters”.

The Trump campaign answered back, with manager Bill Stepien calling the commission’s decision to “rush to Joe Biden’s defence… pathetic” and saying Mr Trump would hold a rally instead on 15 October.

The Biden team then proposed the town-hall style debate, set for Miami, should go ahead on 22 October instead.

This brought a brief moment of agreement, on the date at least.

Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Joe Biden: “You never know what’s going to come out of his mouth”

However, the Trump team said there should be a third face-to-face debate – on 29 October, just five days before polling.

No, said the Biden team. Three dates had been set for debates – 29 September, 15 October and 22 October. That would be it.

On 15 October, Mr Biden will now take part in his own primetime event on ABC answering questions from voters.

Quite what format any Biden-Trump debate takes now is hard to pin down.

What else did Trump say on Fox?

- Advertisement -

He touched on a number of key matters, including his health and the possibility of movement towards a stimulus package for the economy.

On his health, Mr Trump said: “I’m back because I’m a perfect physical specimen.”

He said he had stopped taking most “therapeutics” but was still taking steroids and would be tested for Covid again “soon”.

Presidential debate: Trump refuses to take part in virtual TV event 2

Media playback is unsupported on your device

Media captionFour Covid rules broken by Trump and the White House

But although his doctor has said he now has no symptoms, questions still remain about when the president first became infected and whether he could still be contagious.

And although the names of many people who have interacted with the president and tested positive are now known, it remains unclear just how many were exposed at the White House. New Covid safety measures are in place there.

One of the top Republicans, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, said on Thursday that he had not been to the White House since 6 August because its approach to handling Covid with social distancing and masks was “different from mine and what I suggested we do in the Senate”.

Mr Trump said on Thursday that “somebody got in and people got infected” but gave no more details.

- Advertisement -

A gathering on 26 September announcing Mr Trump’s Supreme Court pick has been seen as a possible “super-spreader” event, with several attendees known to have tested positive.

Image copyright EPA
Image caption The White House is still trying to cope with a Covid-19 outbreak

What about the economy?

The president on Tuesday had said he was breaking off talks with the Democrats on an overarching Covid stimulus package but, after a negative stock market reaction, said he would instead try to agree individual deals.

He was more bullish on Thursday, saying he saw “really good” odds of reaching a deal on a range of issues.

“We’re starting to have some very productive talks,” he said.

The main areas of progress were on assistance for airlines and a $ 1,200 (£930) stimulus cheque for workers.

Republicans under Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Democrats under House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have been in regular discussions but have differed on the amount they want to spend.

In the latest twist on Thursday, Ms Pelosi said there would be no standalone bill for the airlines without a bigger bill.

What happened in the VP debate?

Wednesday night’s event in Utah was a civil debate between two smooth communicators compared to last week’s belligerent showdown between Mr Trump and Mr Biden.

But there were heated exchanges.

Ms Harris accused Mr Pence and the president of deliberately misleading Americans about the lethality of coronavirus.

Mr Pence accused the Biden-Harris campaign of copying the White House’s pandemic strategy.

Presidential debate: Trump refuses to take part in virtual TV event 3

Media playback is unsupported on your device

Media captionDodging questions and interruptions: While the VP debate was more civil, there were still moments of tension

Mr Pence expressed shock at the killing of African American George Floyd in Minnesota. But he added: “There is no excuse for the rioting and looting that followed.”

Ms Harris said the president had refused to condemn white supremacists.

The BBC’s North America reporter Anthony Zurcher says it was unmemorable, with a few strong moments and a few stumbles for both, but that such a result in itself would be good news for the Democrats.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCoronavirus: Nottingham has highest Covid infection rate in UK
Next articleFIFA 21 release date countdown: Launch time, cheapest deals, review scores and MORE

RELATED ARTICLES

US

The True Story of the Antifa Invasion of Forks, Washington

0
Lauren Smiley Lowe wanted to leave Forks, but Chevall thought that now that he'd said they were camping, it would look suspicious if they didn't....
Read more
US

FBI busts militia 'plot' to abduct Michigan Gov Gretchen Whitmer

0
Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mrs Whitmer's coronavirus executive orders led to controversy in MichiganThe FBI says it has thwarted a plot to abduct...
Read more
US

In a World Gone Mad, Paper Planners Offer Order and Delight

0
Quinci LeGardye Back in April, deep into a YouTube budget-planning rabbit hole—an attempt to minimize my pandemic agitation by exerting what control I had over...
Read more
US

What we actually learned about Harris' and Pence's policies

0
Michael StratfordDemocratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., looks at Vice President Mike Pence as she answers a question during the vice presidential...
Read more
US

Race takes a back burner at vice presidential debate

0
Maya King The precedent: Both Pence and Trump have denied the existence of systemic racism and been vocal allies of law enforcement in the wake...
Read more
US

VP Debate: More dodgeball than hardball

0
Tanya Snyder and Katy O'Donnell “Our death rate is two and a half times that of Canada," Page asked Pence. "You head the administration's coronavirus...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Danny Miller: Emmerdale's Aaron Dingle welcomes new addition 'Double the s**t!'

Celebrity 0
Danny, who began portraying the character of Aaron Dingle back in 2008, shared two pictures to announce his news. The first picture saw Danny holding...
Read more

Sky has finally fixed one of the most irritating issues with your Sky Q box

Tech 0
Sky Q is easily one of the most complete ways to watch TV. However, since its launch in 2016, the next-generation set-top box has...
Read more

Why Doesn't the Earth Have a Bunch of Mini Moons?

Science 0
Rhett Allain Putting this together with the net force, you get the momentum principle. It's kind of a big deal in physics.Illustration: Rhett AllainSo, it...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: