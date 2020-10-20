Home World Pretrial Detainees Face Rampant Abuse In North Korea
World

Pretrial Detainees Face Rampant Abuse In North Korea

0

By

Jason West

Pretrial detainees in North Korea regularly experience torture, sexual abuse and other harmful treatment under leader Kim Jong Un’s regime, according to a report released Monday by Human Rights Watch (HRW).

The report, “Worth Less Than An Animal: Abuses And Due Process Violations In Pretrial Detention In North Korea,” describes the harsh conditions and politicized nature of the country’s criminal justice system. 

“North Korea’s pretrial detention and investigation system is arbitrary, violent, cruel, and degrading,” said Brad Adams, HRW’s Asia director. “North Koreans say they live in constant fear of being caught in a system where official procedures are usually irrelevant, guilt is presumed, and the only way out is through bribes and connections.”

HRW interviewed 22 North Koreans who had previously been held in detention and interrogation facilities to compile the report. Former government officials told HRW that detainees are referred to by their numbers, rather than their names and are considered to be subhuman by authorities. 

“If we moved, we were punished by standing and sitting, doing push-ups, abdominals, or holding onto the metal bars,” said a former soldier who fled North Korea in 2017. He had been detained multiple times for his attempts to flee to South Korea and said detainees are frequently beaten by guards. 

The HRW report describes how detainees are given little food, insufficient space to sleep and little opportunity to bathe. Detainees have also been covered with lice, fleas and bedbugs.

North Korea’s detention system drew major controversy in 2017, after American detainee Otto Warmbier returned to the U.S. in a coma in June of that year. Warmbier, a college student, was held captive by North Korean authorities for 17 months after being accused of stealing a propaganda poster from a hotel in Pyongyang.

- Advertisement -

Warmbier had entered North Korea as part of a guided tour group. When he returned to the U.S., scars were found on his body and his teeth were crooked, suggesting that he may have been tortured. North Korea has denied torturing Warmbier, who died shortly after he was repatriated to U.S.

President Donald Trump has said Kim Jong Un is not to blame for Warmbier’s death. 

Human rights watchdog Freedom House has rated North Korea as “not free.” “North Korea is a one-party state led by a dynastic totalitarian dictatorship. Surveillance is pervasive, arbitrary arrests and detention are common, and punishments for political offenses are severe,” it says on Freedom House’s website. 

North Korea has been ruled by the Kim Dynasty since its founding in 1948. Kim Jong Un, the grandson of North Korea founder Kim Il Sung, has led the country since 2011. 

In 2018, the Trump administration estimated that between 80,000 to 120,000 political prisoners in North Korea are held in internment camps.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBiden would revamp fraying intel community
Next articleWhat channel is Chiefs vs. Bills on today? Time, TV schedule for Monday night football game in Week 6

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Thief living in supermarket's roof caught when his foot burst through ceiling

0
Bystaronline@reachplc.com (Unzela Khan) A thief who had been living in the roof of a supermarket got caught out after his foot burst through the ceiling. Matthew...
Read more
World

UK Welcomes EU Offer To Break Brexit Deadlock

0
ByIBT Staff ReporterThe European Union on Monday signalled a potential breakthrough in stalled Brexit talks in a move welcomed by Britain, which stressed however...
Read more
World

China Threatens To Detain US Citizens If Scholars Linked to PLA Are Prosecuted

0
BySanjana SanthoshKEY POINTS American officials said China conveyed the message starting this summer The arrested Chinese scientists were conducting research at U.S. universities  State Department issued a...
Read more
World

Court Vacates Trump Administration Rule That Sought To Kick Thousands Off Food Stamps

0
ByBill ChappellA federal judge has tossed out a controversial USDA rule that would have limited food stamps, noting that during the pandemic, "SNAP rosters...
Read more
World

Airlines, Airports Hoping Rapid COVID Testing Will Revive Travel Industry

0
ByMarcy KreiterKEY POINTS France plans to roll out rapid COVID testing at airports for passengers bound for international destinations and travelers arriving from other countries Air...
Read more
World

Amid Tension With China, India Urgently Buys Winter War Gear From US

0
BySanjana SanthoshKEY POINTS Ties between the Asian countries tense since June 14 duel along the border India has pact with US to buy fuel, spare parts for...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

What channel is Chiefs vs. Bills on today? Time, TV schedule for Monday night football game in Week 6

Sports 0
ByThomas Schlarp The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs will play on Fox in a rare Monday night game for the network. It is the...
Read more

Pretrial Detainees Face Rampant Abuse In North Korea

World 0
ByJason West Pretrial detainees in North Korea regularly experience torture, sexual abuse and other harmful treatment under leader Kim Jong Un’s regime, according to a...
Read more

Biden would revamp fraying intel community

US 0
ByNatasha Bertrand and Kyle Cheney But what initially seemed like mere boredom — which demoralized intelligence officials but could potentially be managed by including pictures...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: