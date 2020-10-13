Home Lifestyle Pretty/Sick, Timothy Durning's Writing Debut, Draws You into the Raw and Chaotic...
Lifestyle

Pretty/Sick, Timothy Durning's Writing Debut, Draws You into the Raw and Chaotic Tale of Uninvited Love

0
  • Slider Image

“…I had to put it down and sit for a moment. It was as though everything had gone silent. It was this that took me from “this is a good book” to “this is an outstanding book.” Penny Wilson, Author

    TALLAHASSEE, FL, October 13, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ — In his writing debut, Timothy Durning opens up and bleeds his very personal story on to the pages of his book, Pretty/Sick. Timothy takes hard look at the relationship between two addicts on different sides of the fence. The story pulls you in, kicking and screaming at times, and unapologetically rips the cover off of this subculture, taking a raw, unflinching look, into the cold harsh reality of those who deal with this disease.

About the Author

Author Timothy Durning has developed a unique voice through his experiences on a “path less traveled.” His stories of success, failure, and tragedy resonate across a wide section of us, namely the ordinary, the exiles, the misfits, those of us who come so close only to somehow fall short. His work is raw and unapologetic. “Origami that sh*t!” is Tim’s call to action for all of us to find or to create some reason, some meaning, for the misfortunes in our lives.

Website: http://www.timothydurning.com
Facebook: https://facebook.com/TimDurningAuthor
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thym43

# # #

- Advertisement -
Previous articleOculus Quest 2 release date LIVE: Where to buy VR device, enhanced games and new releases
Next articleFortnite update 14.30 patch notes, server downtime schedule, Galactus news, Rally Royale

RELATED ARTICLES

Lifestyle

Lost Maples State Natural Area Hiking Guide – Just in Time for Peak Fall Foliage Season in Texas

0
    VANDERPOOL, TX, October 13, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ -- Half Day Hikes announces the third addition to its Texas State Parks hiking guide series: Lost Maples...
Read more
Lifestyle

Secrets of Jackie Kennedy Onassis's Hairdresser

0
By Ray A. Smith Close Ray A. SmithOct. 13, 2020 7:14 am ETJacqueline “Jackie” Kennedy Onassis has been a muse and inspiration to the fashion industry since...
Read more
Lifestyle

An All-New Way of Thinking About Your Purpose

0
Purpose becomes oppressive when we treat it as just another thing we need to seek and acquire and accomplish.    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, October 13, 2020...
Read more
Lifestyle

Drivers could be fined £5,000 for breaking this little known wet weather driving rule

0
Drivers could be charged for simply driving through puddles if water is pushed onto the path and into other people. In most circumstances, road...
Read more
Lifestyle

Prime Day: how to get Amazon Prime for FREE to make sure you don't miss a single deal

0
As mentioned above, Amazon's annual Prime Day sees prices slashed across a wide range of departments on Amazon – from fashion, beauty, home and...
Read more
Lifestyle

What You Need to Know About Covid-19 and Pregnancy

0
Melinda Castillo, at her home in Spring, Texas, this month, tested positive for Covid-19 in June. Photo: Meridith Kohut for The Wall Street JournalBy Sumathi Reddy Close Sumathi...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Tax rises of more than £40bn a year 'all but inevitable'

U.K. 0
Related Topics
Read more

‘Bachelorette’ Trailer Teases Clare’s Exit, Angry Suitors and Tayshia’s Arrival

Celebrity 0
Johnni Macke The wait is almost over! ABC revealed a sneak peek of Clare Crawley’s journey for love on The Bachelorette on Monday, October 12,...
Read more

Announcing Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, Available November 17 on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

Gaming 0
Tyler Lansdown, Community Manager, NetherRealm StudiosHello! Today I’m writing to tell you about Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, the all-in-one compilation of everything Mortal Kombat 11...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: