Pretty/Sick, Timothy Durning's Writing Debut, Draws You into the Raw and Chaotic Tale of Uninvited Love





“…I had to put it down and sit for a moment. It was as though everything had gone silent. It was this that took me from “this is a good book” to “this is an outstanding book.” Penny Wilson, Author

TALLAHASSEE, FL, October 13, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ — In his writing debut, Timothy Durning opens up and bleeds his very personal story on to the pages of his book, Pretty/Sick. Timothy takes hard look at the relationship between two addicts on different sides of the fence. The story pulls you in, kicking and screaming at times, and unapologetically rips the cover off of this subculture, taking a raw, unflinching look, into the cold harsh reality of those who deal with this disease.

About the Author

Author Timothy Durning has developed a unique voice through his experiences on a “path less traveled.” His stories of success, failure, and tragedy resonate across a wide section of us, namely the ordinary, the exiles, the misfits, those of us who come so close only to somehow fall short. His work is raw and unapologetic. “Origami that sh*t!” is Tim’s call to action for all of us to find or to create some reason, some meaning, for the misfortunes in our lives.

Website: http://www.timothydurning.com

Facebook: https://facebook.com/TimDurningAuthor

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thym43

# # #

Like this: Like Loading...