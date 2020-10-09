Home World Priest arrested for filming threesome with dominatrices on church altar
World

Priest arrested for filming threesome with dominatrices on church altar

0

staronline@reachplc.com (Anthony Blair)

A priest in the United States has been arrested for allegedly having a threesome with two dominatrices on his own church altar and filming it.

Reverend Travis Clark, a Catholic priest from Pearl River, Louisiana, was caught in the act after a passerby went to investigate the lights on in the church later in the evening.

The unidentified witness saw the half-naked priest having sex with two women, who were dressed in corsets and high-heeled boots, according to a police report.

One of the women is also an adult actress, and it isn’t known who arranged the unholy union at Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church.

Stage lighting and sex toys had been placed on the altar, while a tripod-mounted mobile phone was recording the whole act.

One of the dominatrices, Mindy Dixon, is also a porn star

The witness took video footage of the naughty reverend before calling the police on September 30.

Police arrested Reverend Clark, along with his two altar servers, Melissa Cheng, 23, and 41-year-old Mindy Dixon on October 1 and booked them on obscenity charges, Nola.com reported.

The women reportedly told police they were at the church to film “roleplay” with the priest.

Melissa Cheng
Melissa Cheng, 23, was also arrested
- Advertisement -

Officers determined the night’s acts were consensual, but still charged the three on obscenity grounds because they were in view of the public.

Nola.com added that Dixon, who is also a porn star, had posted on social media a day before to say she was travelling to the New Orleans area to meet up with another dominatrix to “defile a house of God”.

The archbishop of the New Orleans archdiocese has visited the church to perform a ritual to restore the sanctity of the altar, the report concludes.

Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, Pearl River, Louisiana
They were caught in the act when a passerby spotted lights on in the church in Pearl River, Louisiana, late at night

Reverend Clark, who was ordained in 2013, was suspended from the archdiocese after his arrest.

He was reportedly only appointed as pastor of Saints Peter and Paul last year.

All three have bonded out of jail pending the outcome of the case.

Each could face between six months and three years in prison if convicted.

The archdiocese has refused to comment on Reverend Clark’s arrest, saying authorities were investigating the matter.

Parishioner Kat Walsh said Rev Clark was well-liked and considered easy to get along with.

- Advertisement -

“What upsets me is, why did he have to do that there?” she said.

“I’m upset for all of us, the parishioners of the church. Why there?”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHollyoaks fans rejoice as Warren 'brutally murders' child abuser Cormac
Next articleMortal Kombat 11 gets Mileena, Rain and… Rambo

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Will The Affordable Care Act Survive The Next Supreme Court Challenge?

0
Dave Davies "Republicans have been trying to drive a stake into the heart of Obamacare pretty much since it was passed — both through legislation...
Read more
World

How The Coronavirus Has Affected Individual Members Of Congress

0
Claudia GrisalesThe U.S. Capitol, seen here on April 13, remains closed to public tours and open only to members, staff, press and official business...
Read more
World

Fire engulfs tower block as emergency teams 'battle blaze at residential site'

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Emma Parker) A raging fire has lit up the night sky in South Korea after a blaze broke out and engulfed a residential tower...
Read more
World

Trump Calls His COVID-19 Diagnosis A 'Blessing,' Touts Experimental Treatment

0
Alana WisePresident Trump is seen removing his mask upon his return to the White House from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday,...
Read more
World

Protesters March Against Decision Not To Charge Officer In Wauwatosa, Wis., Death

0
Barbara CampbellA family photo shows Alvin Cole, left. Wauwatosa, Wis., Police Officer Joseph Mensah shot and killed the 17-year-old outside a mall in February,...
Read more
World

Mike Pence mocked as fly lands on his head in HILARIOUS debate moment – ‘He was bugged’

0
Twitter users mocked the moment, with one user having said: “There’s a lot of buzz around Mike Pence’s debate performance.” Another added, referencing conspiracy theories...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Dan Walker admits BBC co-host Louise Minchin is 'mentally scarred' after team get-together

Celebrity 0
"I felt I should have said something in support of her, but she didn’t want any more attention," he told Radio Times. "The day the...
Read more

Amazon Prime Day 2020: 10 Best Early Deals and Shopping Tips

Tech 0
Louryn Strampe When Prime Day was first announced in 2015, it was swiftly and brutally roasted. No one thought Amazon could get away with making...
Read more

Elon Musk BOMBSHELL: SpaceX Starman Tesla Roadster flies by Mars in 37million mile journey

Science 0
It came within 0.05 astronomical units, equivalent to five million miles, from the planet. In 2018 the Tesla Roadster was fired into space by SpaceX’s...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: