Prime Day 2020 Fashion Deals On Clothes, Shoes And Accessories

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
Whether you’re looking for any excuse to wear real pants or have fully committed to a life of comfort in loungewear, your wardrobe could probably use a refresh for fall.
As luck would have it, there are plenty of fashion deals to be found during Prime Day 2020 at Amazon and beyond. Amazon is having major markdowns on its in-house fashion brands like athleticwear brand Core10, loungewear brand Daily Ritual, denim from Goodthreads and Lark & Ro’s work-ready essentials.
Of course, if you’d rather spend your money somewhere other than Amazon (especially on things like clothes and shoes), we get it.
For activewear and loungewear, we recommend browsing the Adidas and Nordstrom sales, where we’ve spotted these leggings and joggers. For fall boots worth ditching your slippers for, we recommend browsing this DSW deal — $ 10 off $ 49, $ 20 off $ 99, or $ 60 off $ 199. For new coats and jackets, you might browse the sales rack at Shopbop for dressier coats and the clearance section at Nordstrom for no-nonsense puffers.
Ready to bag some more fashion deals? Below we’ve rounded up some of the best Prime Day fashion deals on clothes, shoes, bags and more.
Take a look:
& Other Stories
Get up to 50% off just-added sale items.
Members get 33% off plus free express shipping with code CREATE from Oct. 12 through Oct. 14.
Use code BIGDEAL to get 50% off full-price styles and free shipping. You can get an extra 70% off all sale styles, too.
Bonobos
Get 30% off site wide from Oct. 8 through Oct. 14 and receive $ 20 off a future order from Oct. 15 through Nov. 19 during the “Get More Fall Sale”
Chinese Laundry
Get 30% off sitewide during the Friends and Family sale from Oct. 13 to Oct. 18.
Take an extra 40% off sale styles when you use code 24HOURS
Get 30% off full price styles and 50% off sale
COS
COS is offering up to 70% off sale items.
DSW
Get 30% off almost everything with code FALLIDAY during the DSW Warehouse sale. Get $ 10 off $ 49, $ 20 off $ 99 or $ 60 off $ 199 purchase.
Franco Sarto
Take 30% off site wide with code FRANCOFAM from Oct. 8 through Oct. 12
Oct. 13 is the last day to get 40% off everything with code OCTOBER and an extra 50% off sale styles with code BIGSALE.
Take up to 75% off customer favorites
Get 60% off everything and 70% off select styles
JCPenney
Get an extra 30% off when you spend $ 75 or more.
Take 30% off everything with code THANKYOU.
Love Classic
Take 20% off select styles of socks on Amazon.
The “Friends & Family Event” is here and you can get 30% off sitewide and free shipping with code TOGETHER until Oct. 14.
Get 10% off sitewide with code FALL10.
LOFT
You can get select styles starting at just $ 12 with code SUPER until Oct. 15.
Lulu Frost
Until Oct. 20, take 50% off all jewelry sitewide.
Get an extra 30% off with code THANKYOU.
Take 20% off orders $ 100+ and 30% off orders $ 200+ when you use code SPREETIME
Nordstrom
Get an additional 25% off clearance items.
Nordstrom Rack is offering up to 65% off coats right now.
Old Navy
You can get 50% off everything until Oct. 13.
Radley London
Take 40% off handbags, backpacks and more on Amazon.
Saks Fifth Avenue
Get up to $ 300 off shoes and bags with code SAVENOWSF from Oct. 8 through Oct. 12.
Saks Off Fifth
Get 40% off coats, cashmere, hats, gloves, scarves and boots with code LAYERON from Oct. 8 through Oct. 12.
Shopbop
Get up to 25% off with code FALL20 from Oct. 12 through Oct. 16.
State Cashmere
Get 40% off select styles plus an additional 10% off when you order two items, an extra 20% off when you order three items and an extra 30% off when your order four items and use code ZP2NQMEJ.
Ted Baker
Take 50% off select last-chance clearance styles.
Teva
Get 20% off and receive a gift with purchase on orders over $ 75 from Oct. 13 through Oct. 14.
The North Face
VIPeak Members can save 40% off on select fall favorites (you can sign up to save, too).