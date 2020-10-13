Prime Day: how to get Amazon Prime for FREE to make sure you don't miss a single deal

As mentioned above, Amazon’s annual Prime Day sees prices slashed across a wide range of departments on Amazon – from fashion, beauty, home and garden, to TVs, game consoles and smartphones. Discounts are usually available for a limited time, but can finish before their allotted time if Amazon runs out of stock (something that tends to happen when Amazon drops a product to its lowest-ever price).

In previous years, Amazon has also dropped the price of its own hardware, including Amazon Echo, Amazon Fire TV Stick, and Kindle ebook readers. And that trends seems set to continue, with the US company already discounting its Ring Spotlight security camera, and Eero mesh Wi-Fi system – designed to boost any weak broadband signal around your home.

As you’d expect, Express.co.uk will be glued to Amazon on Prime Day(s) to sniff out the best deals and discounts, like money-saving truffle pigs. Stay tuned to find out what discounts you should be taking advantage of …and the ones that might not be as good as they seem.

