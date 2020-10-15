Home Celebrity Prime Day: The Calvin Klein Bra Kristin Cavallari Wore on TV Is...
Prime Day: The Calvin Klein Bra Kristin Cavallari Wore on TV Is Under $20

Suzy Forman

Day two, let’s go! Prime Day is still here, it’s still happening and it’s still serving up the hottest deals under the sun. If you feel unsatisfied with your final purchases yesterday, you still have time to reverse that feeling. And if you do feel satisfied? Well, prepare for some serious bonuses!

One of the deals we were most excited to spot was on this Calvin Klein bralette. You’ve probably seen it on nearly all of your favorite celebrities before. One of our favorite looks was when Kristin Cavallari wore hers on an episode of Very Cavallari last year, and we are so ready to recreate that look now that this bra is 37% off for Prime Day!

See it!

Get the Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette (originally $ 28) for just $ 18 at Amazon + free shipping! Deal ends soon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

Love to lounge around in both comfort and style? This pull-on bra is going to feel like a dream. It’s made of a breathable, stretchy cotton blend, and it’s totally unlined, so it provides comfortable support for kicking back. You can — and should — wear it out too. Take that Cavallari outfit we were talking about for example. The reality star and True Comfort author wore a black one peeking out under a beachy jumpsuit on TV, finishing off the look with matching black sandals and sunglasses!

This bralette has a scoop neckline and racerback straps, but it is most recognizable for its under-bust band, embroidered with the brand’s name in a repeating pattern. The look is iconic, and we love the contrast between the band and the black fabric of the bra. Want to check out something other than black? You’ve got it. There are so many other color options, plus patterns including polka dots, plaid, floral, stripes and logo graphics!

See it!

Get the Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette (originally $ 28) for just $ 18 at Amazon + free shipping! Deal ends soon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

This machine-washable bralette is an everyday beauty, though snagging it for $ 10 off is more of a rare event. Don’t miss out on this! We imagine if you’re hesitating, it’s because you’re not sure which size to buy, but don’t worry about that. CK provides multiple bra size charts in the product photos so you can clearly convert your cup size into a letter size. Check that out, add to cart and start thinking of all the ways you’re going to rock this bralette!

See it!

Get the Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette (originally $ 28) for just $ 18 at Amazon + free shipping! Deal ends soon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Check out more from Calvin Klein at Amazon here and shop more Prime Day Deals here before they’re gone!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

