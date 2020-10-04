Home Lifestyle Prince George, Charlotte and Louis have 'inherited skill' from great-grandmother the Queen
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis have 'inherited skill' from great-grandmother the Queen

Body language expert and author Judi James analysed the new clip for Express.co.uk and shared her findings.

According to the analyst George, Charlotte and Louis are less shy than their father Prince William and grandfather Prince Charles were at a similar age.

Judi said: “For most royal fans this will be the first glimpse of George, Charlotte and Louis speaking to camera and their confidence and performance skills appear to have been inherited from their great-grandmother The Queen.”

According to Judi, old home video footage of the Queen and her sister Princess Margaret as young girls shows them behaving with ease in front of the cameras.

Judi claimed that like their great-grandmother, the Cambridge children are not camera shy.

She said: “While William and his father Charles before him always showed signs of some camera-shyness as children, home movies of the Queen and her sister Margaret as children reveal that the Queen was quite happy to dance, play and chat in front of the cameras with similar levels of confidence as George, Charlotte and Louis display here.”

According to Judi, the seriousness with which the young royals relayed their questions to Sir David sets them apart from a young Princess Elizabeth.

The expert said: “Unlike the Queen though, all three of Kate and William’s children look seriously focused on their questions to their hero Sir David.”

Louis’s appearance in the clip was the first time he has been captured speaking in public.

Judi said: “Both older siblings are trumped by little Louis though, who takes a deep breath and opens his mouth wide to shout his own message to Attenborough without a trace of a fluff or hesitation.”

Excited royal fans reacted to Louis’s speaking debut on social media.

One royal fan gushed: “Oh my word, this was so sweet, our first time properly hearing little Prince Louis.”

Another wrote: “The Cambridge children are so adorable and clever. Louis is only over 2 years old and he speaks so well. Lovely kiddos.”

A third added: “How lovely. I have to give the top kudos to Louis with his ‘amamals’. Very composed for a two-year-old.

“Great responses by Sir David as well. Much needed Saturday treat.”

Another said: “Oh my…this is my first time to see them talking… ‘What AMIMAL do you like’ made me melt.

“Thank you, Duke and Duchess, of Cambridge for sharing such a lovely video to the world!”

