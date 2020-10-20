Prince George once broke royal rule with help from Barack Obama

By

This was not the only time Prince William and Kate made the decision to break royal tradition for their children.

According to a long-standing rule, two heirs to the throne must not travel together.

This protocol dates back to the early days of travel and is a precaution in case of an unexpected air traffic accident.

However, Prince William and his wife sought special permission from Queen Elizabeth II to take their young children with them when jetting off on royal tours and other duties.