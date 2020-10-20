Home Travel Prince George once broke royal rule with help from Barack Obama
Travel

Prince George once broke royal rule with help from Barack Obama

0

By

This was not the only time Prince William and Kate made the decision to break royal tradition for their children.

According to a long-standing rule, two heirs to the throne must not travel together.

This protocol dates back to the early days of travel and is a precaution in case of an unexpected air traffic accident.

However, Prince William and his wife sought special permission from Queen Elizabeth II to take their young children with them when jetting off on royal tours and other duties.

Prince George was the first little royal to be given the green-light to travel with both of his parents.

The family headed off together on their royal tour to New Zealand and Australia in 2014.

They then made a similar decision in 2016, when they jetted off on a tour of Canada with their daughter Princess Charlotte also with them.

It is speculated that when the children reach 12 years of age, they may have to fly separately from their father.

- Advertisement -

While the decision to fly as a family unit is likely due to wanting to be together as a family, some experts also suggest it could be to do with reducing the cost of travel.

Prior to their New Zealand and Australian tour, in 2013 a royal aide told The Mail on Sunday: “It’s a long way to fly, and there’s a cost implication if they travel separately.”

Royal travel costs are often a point of contention, with the British tax payer footing some of the bill.

The British taxpayer is expected to have contributed roughly £2.7m towards royal transport in 2018, according to an annual bill of transport costs which was made public by Buckingham Palace.

The royals do however also use the Privy Purse and the Queen’s personal wealth to supplement travel and upkeep.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleThe €33BN nightmare! EU hit by new hard Brexit alert – three biggest losers exposed
Next articleDepressed and lonely fish who ate every friend he’s had celebrates 16th birthday

RELATED ARTICLES

Travel

Flybe to return? Collapsed airline could restart next year in major boost for the industry

0
ByRegional airline Flybe could restart operations next year with a former shareholder buying its remaining assets. The airline collapsed in early March this year...
Read more
Travel

Google Maps: Street View catches children pulling obscene gestures outside school

0
ByHowever, on closer inspection, it becomes clear the two individuals are actually pulling an obscene gesture. In the background, green bushes can be seen along...
Read more
Travel

Flights: Airline worker admits some parts of the plane aren't always cleaned

0
ByAcross the board, though, face masks are now a mandatory requirement. Jet2, for example, explains that passengers must wear a face mask, with some additional...
Read more
Travel

Holiday breakthrough: Heathrow Airport launches one-hour rapid coronavirus testing

0
By"You come in and a trained health professional will take a saliva swab from you. It's a pretty standard procedure, we're all kind of...
Read more
Travel

Cruise Ship Rescues 24 People From Sinking Boat Off Florida Coast

0
ByMarie FazioThe Carnival Sensation was sailing in international waters off the Florida coast on Saturday when crew members spotted a crowded 36-foot boat that...
Read more
Travel

Wales holidays: Wales to enter national lockdown – what it means for Welsh getaways

0
BySo what does this mean for Britons with holidays booked to Wales or hoping to head to the country for a getaway? The 'fire break'...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Are you watching, Brussels? Landmark US Brexit trade deal talks enter major new stage

U.K. 0
ByIn an announcement today, Mr Truss confirmed the latest round of talks with the US had begun. Not only has the latest round of...
Read more

Nasa's Osiris-Rex probe touches asteroid Bennu in sample bid

US 0
ByRelated Topics
Read more

Pupils sent home in half of England's secondary schools

U.K. 0
Byimage copyrightPA MediaAlmost half of secondary schools in England sent home one or more pupils because of Covid incidents last week, the latest attendance...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress