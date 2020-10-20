Prince George once broke royal rule with help from Barack Obama

By
This was not the only time Prince William and Kate made the decision to break royal tradition for their children.
According to a long-standing rule, two heirs to the throne must not travel together.
This protocol dates back to the early days of travel and is a precaution in case of an unexpected air traffic accident.
However, Prince William and his wife sought special permission from Queen Elizabeth II to take their young children with them when jetting off on royal tours and other duties.
Prince George was the first little royal to be given the green-light to travel with both of his parents.
The family headed off together on their royal tour to New Zealand and Australia in 2014.
They then made a similar decision in 2016, when they jetted off on a tour of Canada with their daughter Princess Charlotte also with them.
It is speculated that when the children reach 12 years of age, they may have to fly separately from their father.
While the decision to fly as a family unit is likely due to wanting to be together as a family, some experts also suggest it could be to do with reducing the cost of travel.
Prior to their New Zealand and Australian tour, in 2013 a royal aide told The Mail on Sunday: “It’s a long way to fly, and there’s a cost implication if they travel separately.”
Royal travel costs are often a point of contention, with the British tax payer footing some of the bill.
The British taxpayer is expected to have contributed roughly £2.7m towards royal transport in 2018, according to an annual bill of transport costs which was made public by Buckingham Palace.
The royals do however also use the Privy Purse and the Queen’s personal wealth to supplement travel and upkeep.