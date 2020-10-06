Home Lifestyle Prince Harry body language: 'Ex-pat Prince' looks 'awkward' in meeting with LA...
Lifestyle

Prince Harry body language: 'Ex-pat Prince' looks 'awkward' in meeting with LA runners

0

While Harry has been based in California since March he is still patron of the London Marathon Charitable Trust and honoured this connection with the special meeting.

Part of the encounter was captured on video and showed Harry chatting to husband and wife charity runners Mark and Chudney Espiritu and six-time marathon runner Eric Schneider.

In the clip, Harry is captured sitting on the floor beside the runners as he quizzes them about what they have done to prepare for the challenge ahead.

As the pandemic meant the event could not go ahead in its usual format, runners across the world were encouraged to complete a 26.2-mile route of their choice over 24 hours on Sunday.

READ MORE: Prince Harry inspires London Marathon runners with surprise video

“What an experience this was. I never imagined myself chatting with Prince Harry. This is one for the books. I will never forget this day.”

Following the sweet clip of the candid conversation, body language analyst and author Judi James analysed the clip for Express.couk and shared her findings.

The expert claimed Harry employed “guru-style” body language and “waggled his hands”.

Judi said: “It was a great cause to support, but the arrangement of this floor-seating meeting with some inspirational marathon runners in LA has been positioned in a way that makes it look rather as though our ex-pat prince with his waggling hands, pointing and his floor chops, is giving a guru-style teaching session to a small group of followers.”

- Advertisement -

According to the expert, Harry seemed to channel some of his mother Princess Diana’s charm but seemed “awkward” with the cameras present.

Judi added: “The floor chat might have been a gesture to look friendly and chatty as Harry’s normal style is always empathetic, fun and self-effacing and one of his biggest body language skills was always to mirror the energy and pace of any group he was mixing with to create the same sense of evenness as his mother Diana used to achieve.

“But with the cameras were circling here the awkward pose makes him look several steps outside his comfort zone.”

According to Judi, the cameras may have made Harry feel “under pressure.”

She added: “He was possibly feeling under pressure to perform for the camera rather than just immerse himself in the meeting.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleEurozone's recovery efforts hit hard by second wave amid warning of another downturn
Next articleLed Zeppelin wins plagiarism case

RELATED ARTICLES

Lifestyle

Daily horoscope for October 6: YOUR star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast

0
Sunday’s horoscope sees the Moon remaining in sociable star sign Gemini. And astrologers around the world agree there is consequently a positive energy in...
Read more
Lifestyle

The COVID skin rash that could ‘persist for weeks’ – and you may not even know you have it

0
A high fever, a new cough, and a change to your sense of smell or taste are the most common early coronavirus symptoms, according...
Read more
Lifestyle

How to save £360 on your energy bills as coronavirus sends heating costs sky rocketing

0
How to save money on your energy bill Replace an inefficient boiler = save £340 Boiler Plan said: "If you have an old boiler, you could...
Read more
Lifestyle

Nursery paint colour ideas: What is the best colour to paint your baby's nursery?

0
Most people decorate their baby’s nursery with cuddly toys and blankets and choose a gender-neutral colour scheme. However, picking the right colour is about...
Read more
Lifestyle

The sexual sign of high blood pressure explained – and it can affect both men and women

0
But just because you develop erectile dysfunction, it doesn't necessarily mean that you have high blood pressure. Impotence is very common, and it's usually nothing...
Read more
Lifestyle

Kate Middleton pregnancy claims: New photos suggest fourth baby according to expert

0
Judi James told Express.co.uk: "It’s probably wishful thinking on the part of royal fans, who would like nothing better than a new Cambridge baby...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

‘Dancing With the Stars’: Tyra Banks Announces Wrong Bottom 2

Celebrity 0
Erin Crabtree Storytime! Host Tyra Banks teased an emotional night at the top of the Monday, October 5, episode of Dancing With the Stars, and the...
Read more

Man Utd complete Cavani, Telles and three more transfers on hectic deadline day

Sports 0
Manchester United needed to bring in reinforcements on transfer deadline day and they managed to get five new faces in the door by the...
Read more

Trump allies turn Covid diagnosis into a message of strength

US 0
Matthew Choi His allies have tried to connect the president’s experience to the pain of millions of Americans affected by the deadly virus, but they...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: