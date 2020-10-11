Home Lifestyle Prince Philip is 'enchanted' by Kate Middleton and 'keen to reward her...
Lifestyle

Prince Philip is 'enchanted' by Kate Middleton and 'keen to reward her skills'

0

However, the pair seem to get along well. They have been spotted chatting and laughing at royal events such as Trooping the Colour.

While different in age and background, it appears they have an affinity.

Both represent a different era in the Royal Family.

Prince Philip, a veteran who served in the First World War may not have appeared to have much in common with Kate, who was born into a middle class family to an air hostess and business man.

READ MORE: Kate Middleton jewellery shock: Duchess appears to have revamped Diana’s most iconic gems

Judi went on: “Kate must have passed muster with the prince in terms of proving herself as a trouble-free and loyal royal bride.”

There is a shared humour between the two, much like Kate’s relationship with Harry.

Judi said: “There seems to be a natural proximity between the two and Philip does seem to have stepped into Harry’s shoes in terms of being the royal who can make Kate laugh at more formal events.”

But, this doesn’t mean it’s an opportunity for Kate to let her hair down.

- Advertisement -

The expert added: “Kate’s body language suggests she is on her best behaviour with Philip, as she does with the Queen, but this appearance of respect lends a very real ‘in-laws’ look to their body language rituals.”

In recent times Kate has been undertaking more solo visits without her husband Prince William.

Kate Middleton visited Derby University this week to learn about student mental health. 

Judi analysed this trip to, telling Express.co.uk the Duchess demonstrated she has the “power and influence to help create change”.

Judi said: “Dressed in smart, chic but un-fussy casuals, Kate strode into the university like a woman on a mission, oozing confidence with her bag-free hands hanging by her sides.

“Her arrival reflected her tone of concern for the mental health of the students there and throughout her visit that overall tone looked enquiring as well as encouraging and uplifting.”

For the visit Kate Middleton wore a £249 coat and a necklace with a message to her children.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCovid: Trump 'no longer a transmission risk to others'
Next articleCliff Richard: The incredible way he ESCAPED Elvis' terrible fate

RELATED ARTICLES

Lifestyle

The Crises of America's Sick Presidents, From George Washington to Donald Trump

0
Illustration: WSJ Illustration; Photo: Everett CollectionBy Ted Widmer Oct. 9, 2020 3:46 pm ETPresident Trump’s Covid-19 diagnosis last week raised the temperature in a body...
Read more
Lifestyle

Cary Joji Fukunaga on Directing the James Bond Film 'No Time to Die'

0
FOR YOUR EYES ONLY Cary Joji Fukunaga in David Bailey’s London studio. Grooming, Dani Guinsberg. Photo: David Bailey for WSJ. MagazineBy Alex Bhattacharji Oct. 10, 2020...
Read more
Lifestyle

Djokovic's Best Shot at Nadal in Paris: When Clay Isn't Clay

0
Novak Djokovic will be aiming to win his 18th career Grand Slam title on Sunday. Photo: Panoramic/Zuma PressBy Joshua Robinson Close Joshua RobinsonOct. 10, 2020 4:00 am ETPARIS—Novak...
Read more
Lifestyle

Her New Personal Trainers: Two Kids on Bikes

0
By Jen Murphy | Photographs by David Walter Banks for The Wall Street Journal Oct. 10, 2020 6:00 am ETAmy Parvaneh used to rely on...
Read more
Lifestyle

Is 'Vote Fashion' Effective—or Just a Pointless Fad?

0
A model wears an unsubtle look at Christian Siriano’s spring 2021 fashion show in Westport, Conn. Photo: Christian SirianoBy Rory Satran Close Rory SatranOct. 10, 2020 8:00 am...
Read more
Lifestyle

Pretty/Sick is a Twisted Tale of Love Driven off the Tracks by Unchecked Mental Illness and Addiction Borne by the Juggernaut of Fate

0
"One of the most meaningful and thought-provoking pieces of literature that I have ever had the pleasure of reading. Pretty/Sick doesn't sugarcoat a damn...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Kelly Dodd’s Wedding Dress: See The Sexy Black Gown She Married Rick Leventhal In

Celebrity 0
Emily Selleck Kelly Dodd said “I do” to her new hubby Rick Leventhal, and looked absolutely fabulous — but didn’t wear white! See photos of...
Read more

New iPad Air: Most exciting tablet in years could go on sale in just a few days

Tech 0
There's no question that the new iPad Air is one of the most exciting tablets from Apple in years. This rebooted digital slate gets...
Read more

Scientists May Be Able to Treat Tinnitus With Electronic Music And Tongue Buzzing

Science 0
David Nield People who experience tinnitus might finally have some hope for alleviating their symptoms, after an experimental device that stimulates the tongue was found to ease...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: