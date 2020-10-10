Prince William's 'crisis' speech: Royal's 'power and energy' in climate change message

“It looks as though he has had some coaching for this new style and the construction of the very short sentences where he pauses at the end of each to emphasise the full-stops means his intonation misses a couple of times in terms of sounding natural and comfortable.”

She went on: “It’s William’s facial expressions and the angles of his face that are most telling, though.

“Like many famously charismatic political leaders William uses a strongly asymmetric facial expression here.

“Like Bill Clinton in particular, William is able to produce two contrasting facial signals at the same time.

“The right side of his face is puckered with what looks like anxiety and urgency. Turned closer to the camera, his upper lip is curled up in a snarl of distress while his eyebrow is frowning, but with a steepled rise near the nose, suggesting deep concern and a sense of distress and urgency. This fits with the ‘crisis’ message he is delivering, but then the more relaxed and warmer left side of his face looks more friendly and reassuring.