Princess Beatrice & Princess Eugenie sport coordinated headbands for Sandringham Christmas

One major royal not present, however, was Prince Philip, although he is in Norfolk.

This is the second Christmas Day service in a row the Duke of Edinburgh has missed, after retiring from public duties in August 2017.

On Friday, Prince Philip was admitted to King Edward VII hospital in London for “precautionary” treatment of a “pre-existing health condition.”

Prince Philip was discharged from the London hospital on Christmas Eve, and was taken back to Sandringham by helicopter in time for him to meet his relatives and celebrate the holidays.

Prince Charles and brother Prince Andrew were among other royal taking the traditional walk from Sandringham House to the church today.