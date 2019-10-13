Princess Beatrice wedding: The royal traditions she could ignore on her big day

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi got engaged in late September. In an official statement released by Buckingham Palace, it stated: “The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice of York to Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.” The statement added Princess Beatrice and her fiancé will wed in 2020, but initially no details were released. Following their engagement announcement, a series of photographs – taken by Princess Eugenie at the grounds of Windsor Great Park – were released. Were these the first clues that Beatrice would shun royal tradition?

The picture shows Princess Beatrice wearing a gorgeous floral Zimmerman dress while embracing Edoardo, who is dressed in a dark navy suit. In a joint statement, the betrothed couple said: “We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. “We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married.” In a touching tribute to his wife-to-be, Edoardo then took to Instagram to share a series of photographs by Misan Harriman at Royal Lodge, Windsor Great Park – which shows the pair cosying up to each other, giggling and pulling playful faces at one another. Posting the pictures to his official Instagram account, he said: “You will never be along my love, my heart is your home. Hand in hand, today, tomorrow and forever.” The rather untraditional royal announcement photographs were praised online for their “natural” and “realistic” portrayal of the happy couple. One royal fan took to Twitter and stated these were her favourite announcement photos “by far”, she wrote: “Hands down these are my favourite royal engagement photos by far! They look so natural and down to earth, a couple just having fun.” Beatrice announcement photographs are a stark contrast to those of younger sister Eugenie and Jack’s and those of cousin Harry and Meghan announcement photos in recent years.

Eugenie’s official engagement pictures back in January 2018 were taken in the Picture Gallery at Buckingham Palace by Press Association photographer, Jonathan Brady whilst cousin Harry and Meghan’s photographs were taken by fashion photographer Alexi Lumbomirski at Frogmore House, Windsor. Putting their own personal touch to the announcement photographs wasn’t where it stopped. Although Princess Beatrice could be the last royal bride to walk down the aisle for a while, it has been reported Beatrice has ripped up the entire royal rule book as there will be no carriage ride or procession for Princess Beatrice at her wedding – and no reception at Windsor Castle either. Beatrice has supposedly told her parents she isn’t interested in a big showy event at Windsor, especially after younger sister Eugenie was ridiculed last year for her wedding costing the taxpayer about £2 million to police. Opting instead for a more conservative and low-key venue to host the reception, potentially even at her parents house. By dropping to ninth in line to the throne – due to the birth in May of Prince Harry’s son, Archie – Beatrice can now opt in and out of royal protocol. Eager to take advantage of her freedom, Beatrice broke royal tradition by not asking permission from the Queen to get engaged and will not be obliged to have the full procession. Without a procession, she won’t have to face the embarrassment of parentally getting tuned down by the BBC for TV coverage of the event, as Eugenie was. A low-key affair will also keep cost down, which will be welcome news to the public.