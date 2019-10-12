Princess Eugenie: The royal’s wedding gift from Jack had this sweet hidden meaning

Princess Eugenie is the granddaughter of the Queen and daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew , both 59. She tied the knot with her long-term partner, Jack Brooksbank, in a ceremony which took place one year ago today. Eugenie showed she is close with her family and chose to get married at Windsor Castle, near the home of the Queen. At her wedding, she was given a wedding gift from her husband which had a sweet hidden message.

On the big day, the Princess wore an eye-catching wedding dress by designers Peter Pilotto and Christopher de Vos.

The gown had a fitted bodice which continued into a flowing full-length train.

The televised ceremony was attended by members of the Royal Family, including Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and the Queen.

Before the wedding, royal fans speculated Eugenie would wear the same York tiara which Sarah Ferguson wore on her wedding day.

Instead, the royal picked another tiara from the Queen’s collection and walked down the aisle in the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara steeped in history, Claire Adler, jewellery specialist and luxury PR consultant, explained.