Princess Eugenie wedding weight loss – how did royal slim down for big day?

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding day was a stunning autumnal affair. Sarah Ferguson’s surgery revelations for the big day shocked this week. The Duchess of York, Eugenie’s mother, revealed she had facelifts and Botox for the event. But, Sarah wasn’t the only one who underwent a transformation for the big day.

Princess Eugenie’s weight loss had the bride looking spectacular for her wedding. Personal trainer Jess Tonking told Express.co.uk she believed Eugenie had lost four pounds before the wedding. She said: “Princess Eugenie has a gorgeous shape with all the right curves but it does appear more recently she may have shed some body fat in prep for her wedding. “If she has been following a weight training programme it’s hard to determine how much weight she has lost due to muscle gain.” “I believe she may have lost three per cent body fat (four pounds of fat loss) in the six weeks since the Royal Wedding [of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry].”

Eugenie has spoken out on how she keeps in shape in the past. In 2016 she told Harper’s Bazaar: “I get up around 6:45[am] to start exercising by 7. I go to the park from 7 to 8. “I do circuits, which I love because they’re quick: burpees, squat jumps, lunges, the whole lot. “It’s much better, as I can’t run for a long time. “Or I go with my best friend to this amazing, women-only gym called Grace Belgravia.” The granddaughter of the Queen also revealed her favourite healthy restaurant in London, Detox Kitchen in Soho. She said: “They do the best food, all healthy. There’s often a queue outside. “I try to not eat at my desk because it’s good to go outside, especially in the summer, and it’s always fun to explore Soho.”