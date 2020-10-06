Home Business ProColombia investment summit opens up trade opportunities for UK businesses
Business

ProColombia investment summit opens up trade opportunities for UK businesses

Of particular potential interest to UK companies are those specialising in finance, technology, infrastructure construction and energy. Relevant sessions  are scheduled for October 8 and 9 at 2pm UK time and one on 4.0 tech for investors on October 9. The summit also features a conference on impact investment and how it can help reduce the labour market gender gap.

Home to one of Earth’s most richly bio-diverse regions, Colombia has legions of small, female-led enterprises and sustainable and responsible investment protecting the environment and local communities are key themes of this year’s ProColombia event.

Flights from the US and within Latin America have now resumed and more than 1,300 attendees and 550 investors from across are expected to take part, with guest speakers to include Colombia’s president Ivan Duque. 

“The desire and opportunity to invest in Colombia has never been greater, even in the face of a global pandemic,” says ProColombia president Flavia Santoro Trujillo.

“Our strategic geographical location, abundance of human talent and natural resources, combined with a comprehensive government strategy designed to benefit investors, makes Colombia an appealing choice for foreign direct investment. This is a key enabler of social and economic development, and will play a crucial role in the economic recovery of our country.”

This year the trade body has helped deliver 112 investment projects worth more than £5billion that are expected to create 38,600 new jobs.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the Colombian government has set up a comprehensive economic recovery plan which includes the strengthening of tax-exempt zones, “nearshoring” incentives for businesses seeking to reorganise their supply chains, and a one-stop shop for investors to centralise and speed procedures. 

Colombia’s Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Tourism has presented a new bill to amend the General Law of Tourism, which now has sustainability at its core.

The new mandate, which will form a key role in the country’s recovery strategy following the pandemic, officially recognises that “the protection of the environment and local communities is crucial for the recovery of Colombia’s tourism industry,” adds Flavia Santoro Trujillo.

“This mandate is a clear signal that our county is committed to ensuring tourism is used as a force for good. The bill will formalise the country’s sustainability offering, by positioning it as a leading principle in Colombia’s strategy for regrowth and investment opportunities.”

Other topics covered include the creative industries and technology, hospitality and tourism, property, agricultural industries, metal working, chemicals and the life sciences.

For more information, registration and the agenda, visit Colombia Investment Summit.

