Promoting equal rights for all

Spanish singer Rosalia has joined the 26th anniversary of M.A.C Cosmetics’ Viva Glam campaign to support the M.A.C VIVA GLAM foundation which has been working for equality for all since 1994. The new lipstick shade is now available.

What do Rosalia, Winnie Harlow, RuPaul, Lady Gaga, Elton John, Cindy Lauper, Nicki Minaj, and Dita Von Teese have in common? They have all supported M.A.C Cosmetics’ Viva Glam initiative by participating in the annual campaigns to promote the lipstick that supports the foundation created by M.A.C Cosmetics.

Every year, a new shade of the iconic Viva Glam lipstick is created (bright red this year). Money raised from the sale of the product helps support efforts for equality in the world by supporting local organisations.

The equality of women and girls, the recognition of the LGBTQIA+ community, and the fight against HIV/AIDS – which is the inaugural cause of this foundation – are among the causes that M.A.C Cosmetics supports.

No less than US$ 500 million (RM2.05 billion)have been raised by M.A.C VIVA GLAM since 1994; just recently the foundation donated US$ 10 million (RM41 million) to several local organisations around the world to help those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. – AFP-Relaxnews

