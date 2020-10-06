Home World Protesters Storm Parliament Building In Kyrgyz Capital After Disputed Elections
World

Protesters Storm Parliament Building In Kyrgyz Capital After Disputed Elections

0

Scott Neuman

People protest beside the parliament building in Bishkek, which also houses the offices of Kyrgyzstan’s president, during protests on Monday. Vyacheslav Oseledko/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption

Vyacheslav Oseledko/AFP via Getty Images

People protest beside the parliament building in Bishkek, which also houses the offices of Kyrgyzstan’s president, during protests on Monday.

Vyacheslav Oseledko/AFP via Getty Images

Protesters in Kyrgyzstan, angered by weekend elections they say were rigged, seized and ransacked the country’s parliament building, briefly setting part of it on fire early Tuesday, according to local news reports.

In video posted to social media, a mob can be seen throwing items around the legislative chamber of the building known locally as the White House, waving flags plucked from behind the speaker’s rostrum. The building also houses the offices of President Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

The protests follow Sunday’s parliamentary election in which 16 parties competed, but only four – three with close ties to Jeenbekov – managed to garner enough votes to win seats.

- Advertisement -

The Associated Press reports from Moscow that Kyrgyzstan’s Central Election Commission declared the election results invalid following Tuesday’s unrest.

The opposition has accused the parties aligned to Jeenbekov of vote-buying and voter intimidation, claims that international monitors have lent credence to.

“Kyrgyzstan’s parliamentary elections were generally well-run and candidates could campaign freely, but credible allegations of vote buying remain a serious concern,” Thomas Boserup, head of the election observation mission organized by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, said.

Twelve parties have signed a document refusing to accept Sunday’s vote and demanding a new election.

The results sparked outrage in the highly volatile former Soviet republic, a close ally of Russia that has seen two of its presidents toppled in popular revolts in the last 15 years.

Protesters in the capital Bishkek demanding the results of the election be annulled were met Monday by police using water cannon and tear gas. Dozens were injured, according to local reports.

Initially, the demonstrators dispersed, only to return to Bishkek’s central square hours later to break into parliament, which briefly caught fire before emergency services extinguished the blaze, the local websites said, according to Reuters.

In posts on social media, protesters are seen roaming through offices, posing for souvenir photos amid the mayhem.

Later, protesters broke into several more government buildings, including the state security headquarters, where they freed former President Almazbek Atambayev, who preceded Jeenbekov. Atambayev is serving a sentence after being convicted on corruption charges.

- Advertisement -

Jeenbekov’s office said Tuesday that it was willing to meet with leaders from all 16 parties in the election as part of an effort to defuse tensions.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBritney Spears Shows Fans What She ‘Really Looks Like’ In Gorgeous New Unfiltered Photos
Next articleWorld Karting Championship erupts into mass brawl after bumper thrown at car

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Tragedy as mum accidentally kills daughter, 3, at birthday party

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Unzela Khan) A toddler in the United States died after her mum accidentally reversed a car on her during a birthday party. The three-year-old was...
Read more
World

Man, 25, falls to his death in a bungee jumping accident after 'rope snaps'

0
staronline@reachplc.com (James Caven) A businessman has fallen to his death in a bungee jumping accident after the rope reportedly snapped. Adam Esteves Gomes Dias Martins, 25,...
Read more
World

Two university students in hospital after plummeting from balcony during selfie

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Robin Cottle) Two university students are in hospital after plummeting four floors from a rooftop while taking a selfie together during a party, according...
Read more
World

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Tests Positive For Coronavirus

0
Barbara SpruntWhite House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany takes off her face covering before speaking with reporters outside the West Wing of the White House...
Read more
World

California Wildfires Have Burned 4 Million Acres And The Season Isn't Over Yet

0
Wynne DavisMore than 4 million acres have burned in California during this year's wildfire season. Nearly 17,000 firefighters are still working to contain at...
Read more
World

Political Aides Investigate VOA White House Reporter For Anti-Trump Bias

0
David FolkenflikAn investigation by political appointees into Steve Herman, the Voice of America's White House bureau chief, for anti-Trump bias is the latest act...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Tori Spelling & Jennie Garth React To Jessica Alba’s Wild ‘No Eye Contact’ Claims About ‘90210’

Celebrity 0
bshilliday After Jessica Alba claimed she wasn’t allowed to make eye contact with stars while working on ‘90210,’ Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth are giving...
Read more

The best drink to protect against heart disease and an early death

Health 0
The key to living longer could be to eat a healthy, balanced diet - including at least five portions of fruit and vegetables every...
Read more

Day.Light.Fright! begins on Oct 17

Entertainment 0
In light of recent events, Sunway Lagoon has decided to delay the opening of its upcoming event, Day.Light.Fright! to Oct 17. The event will...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: