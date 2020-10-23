Home World Protestors in Waukegan, Ill., Call For Federal Probe After Police Kill Black...
World

Protestors in Waukegan, Ill., Call For Federal Probe After Police Kill Black Man

0

By

Brakkton Booker

Rayon Edwards speaks on a megaphone as he marches Thursday with protesters during a rally for Marcellis Stinnette, who was killed by Waukegan, Ill. Police.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

Rayon Edwards speaks on a megaphone as he marches Thursday with protesters during a rally for Marcellis Stinnette, who was killed by Waukegan, Ill. Police.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

Protestors in Waukegan, Ill., are calling for justice and urging federal authorities to open an investigation into the police killing earlier this week of Marcellis Stinnette, a young Black man.

Tafara Williams, the driver of the vehicle the pair was in at the time of the encounter, was also shot and is recovering from her injuries at a local hospital. Her relatives have told reporters that she was Stinette’s girlfriend.

Police said the shooting took place after a traffic stop late Tuesday night. Waukegan is roughly 25 miles south of Kenosha, Wisc., where Jacob Blake was shot several times at close range by Kenosha police in August and is now paralyzed.

The shooting in Waukegan comes amid national protests calling for racial justice and an end to police brutality that erupted this summer after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The Waukegan community is still searching for answers, and raising questions about the facts of the incident that were laid out by city officials.

- Advertisement -

The Waukegan Police Department said that shortly at 11:55 p.m. local time Tuesday, an officer “was investigating an occupied vehicle” with two people inside.

The vehicle fled, according to a statement, but was quickly spotted by another officer. At one point, the second officer left his vehicle to investigate.

“While officer #2 was out of his vehicle, and approaching the suspect vehicle, it began to reverse. Officer #2 fired his semi-automatic pistol, in fear for his safety,” the police department said.

Police said the officer who discharged is weapon is Hispanic and has been with the department for five years.

No firearm was recovered from the vehicle, police said, and Waukegan Police Chief Wayne Walles has requested that Illinois State Police investigate the shooting.

The WPD uses body squad car cameras, but the statement from officials did not indicate if or when footage would be released.

Police said the passenger, Stinnette, was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. He was 19 years old.

Some of Blake’s family members attended Thursday’s protest to support the Williams and Stinnette families, NPR member station WBEZ reported.

Protestors in Waukegan, Ill., Call For Federal Probe After Police Kill Black Man 1

Demonstrators during a protest rally Thursday for Marcellis Stinnette. He was shot and killed by police in Waukegan, Ill., on Tuesday. Nam Y. Huh/AP hide caption

- Advertisement -

toggle caption

Nam Y. Huh/AP

Demonstrators during a protest rally Thursday for Marcellis Stinnette. He was shot and killed by police in Waukegan, Ill., on Tuesday.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

Clifftina Johnson, Williams’ mother, told the station that she spoke to her daughter by phone Thursday afternoon after she had multiple surgeries.

“And I told her, ‘We are out here, Tafara, and justice will be served,'” Johnson told the station.

Johnson said her daughter was shot in the arm and stomach, The Chicago Sun-Times added. According to Johnson, her daughter’s last words to Stinnette were that he would be alright.

“Her last words to her boyfriend were, ‘Marcellis, you gonna be OK.’ And he said, ‘Babe you’ve been shot.’ And then he said, ‘I think I’m gonna die,’ and she said, ‘No you ain’t, babe, we got God by our side,'” Johnson said, according to the Sun-Times.

- Advertisement -

Demonstrators, some on foot and others in vehicles gathered at the intersection near the coast of Lake Michigan on Thursday to demand for answers and accountability in the shooting, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Clyde McLemore, a member of the Lake County, Ill., chapter of Black Lives Matter, expressed little confidence that the Illinois State Police will deliver justice.

“We don’t want the police investigating the police,” he told the Tribune. “We want the Department of Justice coming in.”

According to a joint report from WBEZ and the Better Government Association from 2018, investigators with Illinois State Police rarely find an officer at fault during police-involved shootings.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePolice called to Amir Khan's house after bust-up ahead of new reality TV show
Next articleTopless Ireland Baldwin Uses Vote Stickers as Nipple Pasties

RELATED ARTICLES

World

China's foothold in Argentina exposed as Xi Jinping outmanoeuvres Trump in South America

0
By The Chinese President and Argentine leader Alberto Fernandez strengthened their relationship with a phone call to reaffirm mutual support in the fight against COVID-19...
Read more
World

Uber And Lyft Must Make Drivers Employees, California Court Rules

0
By Shannon Bond Uber and Lyft have been fighting a California labor law that would require them to treat drivers as employees rather than independent contractors....
Read more
World

Presidential debate: Melania Trump's 'cold' POTUS reunion sparks Twitter FURY – 'Awkward!'

0
By Presidential debate: Melania Trump was called 'cold' and 'awkward' after the debate (Image: BBC) The President and Joe Biden faced off in the final presidential...
Read more
World

Rapper granny 'Toothless Cindy' goes viral for hilarious performance on bus

0
By staronline@reachplc.com (Sofie Jackson) A hilarious video shows a rapper grandmother known as "Toothless Cindy" singing on a bus with a loudspeaker and a microphone before...
Read more
World

Girl 'raped for 2 years' gives birth – before she and baby test positive for HIV

0
By staronline@reachplc.com (Tom Towers) A 17-year-old girl who was allegedly raped for nearly two years gave birth to a baby girl – before both of them...
Read more
World

Hospital Bills For Uninsured COVID-19 Patients Are Covered, But No One Tells Them

0
By Blake Farmer Angela Settles' husband Darius died of COVID-19, on July 4th. He was 30 years old, had no underlying conditions and was the youngest...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Ramblers Way gets listed on THE OCMX™

Fashion 0
By     KENNEBUNK, ME, October 23, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ -- The Leading Organic Wool Clothing company in America, Ramblers Way Farm, established 2009. A replica of Tom's...
Read more

Debbie McGee's advice to Ranvir revealed after Giovanni discovery: 'You have sussed him'

Celebrity 0
By Debbie McGee, 71, decided to wish Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir Singh, 35, good luck for her first dance on Strictly Come Dancing 2020...
Read more

Flu jab: How long does it take for immunity against the virus to develop?

Health 0
By Flu symptoms The flu can cause a range of symptoms, which can be mild or severe – usually improving within a week. Symptoms include: fever, headache,...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack. And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale. The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress