Home Entertainment PS Plus free games UPDATE: Great news for PS4 gamers in October
Entertainment

PS Plus free games UPDATE: Great news for PS4 gamers in October

0

New PS Plus free games are out now and include some top choices for PS4 gamers.

But even if you haven’t got a PS Plus subscription sorted, there’s some great news for gamers looking for something else.

It was revealed earlier this year that a number of interesting new titles would be launching this year, using the free-to-play format.

And while not all of them have materialised yet, there are some intriguing games available right now on PS4.

At no extra cost, gamers can download and start playing Genshin Impact this week, complete with cross-play options.

This means you can jump into the new RPG using four-player cross-play for PS4, iOS, Android, and PC.

With a co-op mode included, it should be noted that gamers on PS4 cannot transfer their game data from console to iOS/Android/PC.

That said, it makes for an enticing package for those looking for something new to play this weekend.

Other choices this weekend include Rocket League which just switched to the F2P format and no longer requires PlayStation Plus.

- Advertisement -

There’s also something special for Virtual Reality gamers on the PlayStation platform to check out this week.

Mortal Blitz was one of PlayStation VR’s top downloads when it originally launched in April 2017, and now a new version has been released.

The latest Mortal Blitz shooter is an online experience, offering free-to-play PvP gameplay that exists in the same universe as the original.

A message from developers Skonec Entertainment explains: “Experience various weapons and fast, dynamic battles for free. You can experience these real time battles in Quick match mode (PvP) with up to four players, or hop into Mission Mode (PvE) for some single-player action. “PlayStation Plus users will get access to special Arena packs, which include costumes and items.

“Combat Arena is optimized for the PS VR Aim Controller. Using the Aim Controller, you can engage in more realistic battles.

“Of course, DualShock 4 also offers optimized play! You can fully enjoy the game either way, but using the Aim controller will definitely surprise you.

“Whether playing in Quick Match (PvP) or Mission (a PvE story mode playable after purchase of the Standard Edition), players will employ different strategies and tactics to overcome tense battles across different maps. Use height and surrounding terrain to your advantage, avoid enemies’ fire and attack from behind when possible.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWorld Mental Health Day: How helping those in need could win you £100,000
Next articleAn Autoimmune-Like Antibody Response Has Been Linked With Severe COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Xbox Free Games Weekend: Play these Xbox One titles with Xbox Live Gold TODAY

0
New Xbox One free games available to enjoy this weekend (Image: MICROSOFT)Xbox Live Gold members can download three new titles this weekend with the...
Read more
Entertainment

Call of Duty Modern Warfare update: Warzone Stim Glitch patch notes fixes revealed

0
A new Call of Duty Modern Warfare stim glitch patch is coming (Image: ACTIVISION)UPDATE: Activision has provided a new Call of Duty Modern Warfare update...
Read more
Entertainment

James Bond: Daniel Craig explains what he REALLY thinks of No Time To Die delay

0
Speaking about the pandemic, Craig said: "This thing is just bigger than all of us. “We just want people to go and see this movie...
Read more
Entertainment

Freddie Mercury wife: Did Freddie Mercury ever have a wife and children?

0
They began dating, during which time Mary lived in West Kensington with Freddie, however, a few years into their relationship, Freddie had started an...
Read more
Entertainment

London Palladium Christmas pantomime: When is the annual panto? Will it go ahead?

0
In this year’s pantomime, returning star Julian Clary will perform, while Beverley Knight will make her Palladium panto debut alongside Britain’s Got Talent winners...
Read more
Entertainment

Dominic Monaghan reveals surprising insight behind 'unpredictably CHILLING' horror Pet

0
Dominic Monaghan is best known for his role as Meriadoc Brandybuck - Merry - in the epic Lord of the Rings trilogy. While fans...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James: The key stats you need to know in the GOAT debate

Sports 0
Jordan Greer The ESPN documentary series "The Last Dance" showed a younger generation of NBA fans that Michael Jordan is much more than a guy who...
Read more

South Carolina Senate debate scrapped after virus testing fight

US 0
James Arkin "The president of the United States has been out of pocket because he has the coronavirus," Harrison said, in response to questions from...
Read more

James Martin: Saturday Morning host says he's 'scarred for life' after coleslaw incident

Celebrity 0
James Martin: Saturday Morning host says he's 'scarred for life' after coleslaw incident (Image: ITV)TV chef James Martin was presenting a celeriac masterclass when...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: