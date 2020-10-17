Home Gaming PS Plus November 2020: Exciting news for free PS4 games fans
PS Plus November 2020: Exciting news for free PS4 games fans

Sony has a very busy schedule planned for next month, and this will include new PS4 free games for PS Plus and PlayStation Now. PS Plus November 2020 will include a new lineup of titles for everyone to enjoy, including those buying a PS4 console. As you might expect, the successful launch of the PlayStation 5 will be the primary concern of Sony next month.

And the good news is that a special PS Plus Collection will be available to those who own a subscription, and a PS5 console.

The PlayStation Plus Collection contains some of the biggest and best PS4 games, including The Last of Us Remastered, Ratchet and Clank, Infamous, Uncharted 4, Bloodborne and God of War.

That’s on top of games like Days Gone, Detroit Become Human, Until Dawn, Persona 5 and Resident Evil 7.

Enjoy a selection of genre-defying PS4 games,” reads the Sony description. “Access the entire collection on your PS5 at launch. Simply download games and start playing.”

Other PlayStation Plus Collection releases include Batman: Arkham Knight, Fallout 4, Mortal Kombat X, Battlefield 1, Monster Hunter World, Final Fantasy XV and Last Guardian.

It’s not as big as the Xbox Game Pass library or the PlayStation Now vault, but it’s an excellent way to get your next-gen plans started.

While the PS Plus Collection is the only significant change confirmed for next month, Sony could have other plans.

There was one time when PlayStation Plus subscribers could grab a number of titles, including from PS4, PS3 and PS Vita.

While this has been phased out, there should come a time when Sony will offer free PS4 and PS5 games.

Four free games a month sounds like a great upgrade and will make it easier to sell the PlayStation 5.

But there’s been no confirmation on when this might happen, or if this will be part of a bigger revamp.

Sony could share more news in the coming weeks, and we know an official announcement regarding PS Plus on PS4 is coming soon.

It won’t be long before we find out what new PS4 games will be replaced in November as part of the usual launch schedule.

