PS Plus November 2020 free PS4 games: Good news for fans awaiting PlayStation Plus reveal

By
Good news if you’re a PS Plus subscriber, because Sony is about to reveal the free PS4 games for November 2020.
In addition to online multiplayer access, exclusive discounts and additional cloud storage, PlayStation Plus subscribers receive two free PS4 games each month.
After making fans wait for the October 2020 free games to be revealed, Sony is getting the announcement in nice and early for November.
Unless Sony changes the timings for some unlikely reason, the November 2020 free PS4 games will be revealed at 4.30pm on October 28.
The free games will be available to download less than a week later on November 3.
In the meantime, PS Plus subscribers have a little extra time to download the October 2020 free PS4 games, which include the customary horror release.
From now until November 3, PlayStation Plus subscribers can download Focus Home Interactive’s supernatural action game Vampyr, as well as street racer Need for Speed Payback.
It’s not exactly a vintage month for PS Plus subscribers, with Vampyr scoring 70% on Metacritic, and Need for Speed Payback just 61%.
Set in the year 1918, the game takes place during the height of a flu pandemic in London, England.
“London, 1918. You are newly-turned Vampyr Dr. Jonathan Reid. As a doctor, you must find a cure to save the city’s flu-ravaged citizens. As a Vampyr, you are cursed to feed on those you vowed to heal.
“Will you embrace the monster within? Survive and fight against Vampyr hunters, undead skals, and other supernatural creatures. Use your unholy powers to manipulate and delve into the lives of those around you, to decide who will be your next victim.
“Struggle to live with your decisions… your actions will save or doom London.”
Need for Speed Payback, on the other hand, takes place in the fictional location of Fortune Valley, where racing fans are tasked with taking down the local cartel.
“Set in the underworld of Fortune Valley, you and your crew were divided by betrayal and reunited by revenge to take down The House, a nefarious cartel that rules the city’s casinos, criminals and cops.
“In this corrupt gambler’s paradise, the stakes are high and The House always wins. Play a varied and challenging world of events as Tyler the Racer, Mac the Showman and Jess the Wheelman. Each driver must take on races, missions and challenges to earn the respect of the Valley’s underground and compete in the ultimate race to finally take down The House.”
Check back this weekend for PS Plus news, when Express Online will list the predictions for November 2020.