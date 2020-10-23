PS Plus November 2020 free PS4 games: Good news for fans awaiting PlayStation Plus reveal

By

Good news if you’re a PS Plus subscriber, because Sony is about to reveal the free PS4 games for November 2020.

In addition to online multiplayer access, exclusive discounts and additional cloud storage, PlayStation Plus subscribers receive two free PS4 games each month.

After making fans wait for the October 2020 free games to be revealed, Sony is getting the announcement in nice and early for November.

Unless Sony changes the timings for some unlikely reason, the November 2020 free PS4 games will be revealed at 4.30pm on October 28.

The free games will be available to download less than a week later on November 3.

In the meantime, PS Plus subscribers have a little extra time to download the October 2020 free PS4 games, which include the customary horror release.

From now until November 3, PlayStation Plus subscribers can download Focus Home Interactive’s supernatural action game Vampyr, as well as street racer Need for Speed Payback.

It’s not exactly a vintage month for PS Plus subscribers, with Vampyr scoring 70% on Metacritic, and Need for Speed Payback just 61%.

