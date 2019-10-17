PS4 FREE game download: Grab 2019 smash hit at no costs on PlayStation

PS4 owners can tuck into another free game this weekend, courtesy of Sony and Ubisoft.

The latest PlayStation 4 free game weekend kicks off today (October 17) and runs until 9am UK time on October 21.

And this week’s freebie is a big one, as Ubisoft makes smash-hit shooter The Division 2 available as a free download for a limited time.

Better yet, you don’t even need a PlayStation Plus account to download the game.

PlayStation 4 owners can access the free trial by visiting The Division 2 page on the PS Store.

Alternatively, you can grab a free Division 2 download by searching for the game on the PS4 console itself.

Ubisoft announced the good news on Twitter, just hours after the release of the game’s big new content update.

“Looking to recruit a new Agent to your squad?” reads an Ubisoft tweet. “The Division 2’s Free Weekend will allow anyone to play for free from October 17-20!”