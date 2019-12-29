PS4 games shock as Sony teases CES 2020 news ahead of Xbox and Nintendo Switch

Sony has confirmed that they will be hosting big reveals during CES 2020, with nothing on that scale expected from Xbox or Nintendo. This won’t come as a huge surprise to tech followers, who usually see some exciting stuff revealed at the expo. But with the PS5 in the offing, there could also be some intriguing teasers for PS4 gamers interested in what’s coming next.

A new message on the Sony CES website reads: “The future is coming – At CES 2020 Sony is unveiling a unique vision of the future, bringing creativity and technology together like never before, to unleash new sensations and emotions.”

And some fans are reading into this by suggesting the tech giant could be working on a few PlayStation teasers for its event.

The Sony CES presentation will be held on January 6th at 5 pm PST in the United States, or 1am if you live in the UK. This will be the same week that the new PS Plus games for 2020 are released on the PlayStation Store.

The expo is being held in Las Vegas and doesn’t usually provide a huge amount of gaming news.