PS5 and Xbox Series X pre-orders UK latest is good news for Sony and Microsoft

Xbox’s Phil Spencer believes that both Microsoft and Sony are going to sell-through all their PS5 and Xbox Series X pre-order stock.

And while the price will have an effect on the longterm health of console sales, things will be different in 2020.

We have already seen a lot of hype surrounding both products and it’s currently very difficult, if not impossible, for most gamers to snap up a pre-order.

The third wave of sales looks set to arrive sometime before November, but we don’t know exactly when retailers will be restocked.

In a new interview with Kotaku, Spencer shared his own views on the current situation and how it will affect sales of both products.