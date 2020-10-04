PS5 hands-on reveal TODAY – Start time for PlayStation 5 YouTube promo

PS5 HANDS-ON REVEAL – UPDATE ONE: We are just a few hours away from the first hands-on impressions of the PS5 going live.

As part of YouTube Gaming Week, a selection of Japanese YouTubers from today will be sharing their impressions after getting time to try out a real PS5 unit.

Hopefully these videos will feature new next-gen gameplay footage, and maybe we’ll get our first ever glimpse of the PS5 UI.

Videos for the Try! PlayStation 5 promo will be going live on YouTube at 10am BST today (6pm JST) and ahead of the start time one YouTuber has shared a picture of a real-life PS5.

The picture features in the countdown for their impressions of the PS5, which is going live on the dot at 10am UK time today.

You can find a full list of all the YouTubers taking part in the PS5 promo – as well as links to their respective channels – below.