PS5 hands-on reveal TODAY – Start time for PlayStation 5 YouTube promo

PS5 HANDS-ON REVEAL – UPDATE ONE: We are just a few hours away from the first hands-on impressions of the PS5 going live.
As part of YouTube Gaming Week, a selection of Japanese YouTubers from today will be sharing their impressions after getting time to try out a real PS5 unit.
Hopefully these videos will feature new next-gen gameplay footage, and maybe we’ll get our first ever glimpse of the PS5 UI.
Videos for the Try! PlayStation 5 promo will be going live on YouTube at 10am BST today (6pm JST) and ahead of the start time one YouTuber has shared a picture of a real-life PS5.
The picture features in the countdown for their impressions of the PS5, which is going live on the dot at 10am UK time today.
You can find a full list of all the YouTubers taking part in the PS5 promo – as well as links to their respective channels – below.
ORIGINAL: PS5 fans from today will be getting a closer look at the PlayStation 5 thanks to a YouTube promo that Sony are running.
As part of YouTube Gaming Week, Sony has teamed-up with a number of popular Japanese YouTubers who will be sharing their hands-on impressions.
It’s all part of ‘Try! PlayStation 5 on YouTube Gaming Week’, with videos going live on a variety of channels from today.
Creators will start sharing their PS5 hands-on videos from 6pm JST on Sunday October 4 – which for those in Blighty is 10am BST. It’s unclear what will feature in the PS5 videos, but hopefully we will get some new next-gen gameplay and maybe – just maybe – a glimpse of the PS5 UI.
Obviously, if you don’t understand Japanese it’ll be difficult following what’s going on – but hopefully the upcoming videos share plenty of captured footage. We’ll have to see whether Sony does something similar with Western creators in the run-up to the PS5 launch this November.
Earlier this week a number of YouTubers, as well as members of the media, shared their hands-on impression of the Xbox Series X. A big focus was on the impact of the Xbox Series X’s power on backwards compatibility, and what that extra horsepower did to existing games.
In other PS5 news, pre-orders for the PS5 are currently sold out everywhere in the UK with fans keeping an eagle on whether any more pre-orders will be dropping before launch. The last batch of PS5 pre-orders that became available were listed by Very over a week ago, according to Stock Informer.
Elsewhere, it’s emerged that even some of those lucky enough to bag a PS5 pre-order may not be getting their shiny new PlayStation for release day. As Express.co.uk reported earlier this week, ShopTo is currently in the process of informing customers whether they will receive their PS5 consoles at launch.
Even if you were unsuccessful in securing a console for the November 19 release date, ShopTo believes things could change before launch. An email sent to unsuccessful pre-order customers said: “We have received the allocation details from Sony and, unfortunately, we regret to inform you that we will not be able to fulfil your pre-order on day one/release date.”
