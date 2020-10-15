PS5 news: Sony reveals PlayStation VR requirements from PS4 console

PS5 news this week includes PSVR compatibility questions
Sony has plenty of hype surrounding their new console before its official release date in November. One of its unique selling points is that the PS5 will be compatible with the PlayStation VR, making it the only next-gen console Virtual Reality support. The Xbox Series X/S will not have the capability, at least at launch, which makes the PSVR an easy win for Sony.
But while the PlayStation VR is going to be important for Sony moving forward, it will come with some limitations.
The good news is that the PSVR will work on the PS5, with the help of the current PS4 set up.
To make everything run smoothly, PlayStation fans will need a current-gen camera, and a PS4 DualShock controller.
So for anyone trading in their PS4 console, you’ll want to keep that piece with you so you can continue your virtual reality support.
A message from Sony confirms: “Yes, PlayStation VR games are included among the thousands of PS4 games that are playable on PS5.
“Please note that playing PS VR games on a PS5 console requires a PS VR headset, DualShock 4 wireless controller or PlayStation Move controller(s), and PS Camera (for PS4), which are sold separately from the PS5 console.
“Also, the PS5 HD Camera is not compatible with PS VR on PS5. You’ll need to use the PS Camera (for PS4), and the PS Camera adaptor (no purchase required), to use PS VR on PS5.
“You can transfer digital games, game data, and game saves from a PS4 console to a PS5 console using LAN cables, or by connecting wirelessly (WiFi).
“If you’ve already stored PS4 games and game data in the external USB storage device connected to your PS4, you can bring them over to PS5 with that external USB storage device. And if you are a PS Plus member, you can also sync PS4 game saves on PS5 through cloud storage.”
With Sony confirming that pretty much every PSVR game will be playable on PS5 via backwards compatibility, Sony is kicking off the next-gen console war with a huge advantage over Microsoft in the virtual reality department.
Fortunately, however, one developer believes this could change in the future, as Microsoft potentially backtracks on virtual reality support for Xbox.
That’s according to Virtuos’ managing director of games Christophe Gandon, who told Gamingbolt that companies are still exploring the possibilities of augmented and virtual reality technology.
“I think that VR and AR technology has a huge amount of potential applications outside of video games, and that’s where Microsoft seem to be focusing their efforts currently with the Hololens,” Gandon explained.
“As this tech rapidly evolves, it’s not surprising to see different companies exploring different applications for it, and while VR gaming hasn’t found a home on Xbox yet, I wouldn’t rule it out in the future.
“As long as companies are continuing to develop the technology and push the boundaries of what it can do, we are all benefiting from that.”