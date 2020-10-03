Home Gaming PS5 pre-order news and PlayStation 5 UK stock latest following next-gen prediction
PS5 pre-order news and PlayStation 5 UK stock latest following next-gen prediction

The PS5 pre-order situation turned out to be harder than many gamers thought it would be, and there are still many people in the UK waiting for a stock update. The latest shared on the situation is that more stock is coming to retailers in the UK before the PlayStation 5 release date on November 19. The only problem is that we don’t know when this might happen but it seems unlikely to kick off this weekend. The most recent re-stocking at places like GAME, Amazon and Argos has already been burnt through in lightning fashion.

Nothing has been shared by the official PlayStation UK team yet, so it will be worth keeping an eye on retail social media feeds over the coming weeks.

And now customers are being urged to check their emails on a regular basis.

ShopTo, for example, is currently in the process of informing customers whether they will receive their PS5 consoles at launch.

Even if you were unsuccessful in securing a console for the November 19 release date, ShopTo believes things could change before launch, and is encouraging fans to keep pre-orders open, telling them via email:

“We have received the allocation details from Sony and, unfortunately, we regret to inform you that we will not be able to fulfil your pre-order on day one/release date,” reads an email sent to unsuccessful pre-order customers.

After requesting that customers keep their pre-orders open, ShopTo has informed customers about what may happen next.

“Sony may notify us of additional stock with extra allocation for day one and you have already reserved your place in the queue,” the email continues.

Ireland’s GameStop retailer has also spoken with some PS5 pre-order customers, warning them not to expect their consoles to arrive before 2021.

VGC reports that some pre-order customers have received notice that the company “won’t be able to fulfil your pre-order until 2021.”

So it will be worth keeping an eye on your emails if you have been able to snap up a PS5 pre-order.

Another big news piece this week concerning next-gen gaming is the shock announcement of Zenimax being bought by Microsoft.

This has led to much debate over what games could become exclusives for the Xbox Series X and how that might affect sales.

