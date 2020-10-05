PS5 pre-order news as UK retailer reveals PlayStation 5 vs Xbox Series X update

Home Entertainment PS5 pre-order news as UK retailer reveals PlayStation 5 vs Xbox Series...
There are a lot of gamers looking to secure a PS5 pre-order ahead of the Sony console’s release date in November.

For now, there have been no big stock updates and that has left a lot of people waiting to grab an allocation over the coming weeks.

And for those wondering just how popular next-gen consoles are going to be in the UK, we’ve just been given a big update.

Currys PC World revealed today that the PlayStation 5 has recorded nearly 90,000 more pre-registrations than Xbox for the pre-order.

The company, who has seen an 80% sales increase in the gaming category and a 47% YoY increase for gaming consoles, is preparing for a busy November.

Currys has confirmed that they have recorded record-breaking sales for PlayStation 5 pre-orders, with the console selling out in just 10 minutes and recording nearly 90 thousand more pre-registrations than Xbox.

The recent Xbox Series S and Series X pre-order six days after PS5 was also a sell-out event and “smashed pre-order expectations,” but was pipped to the post just 10 minutes behind PS5.

Even though these numbers favour Sony’s PS5, it certainly looks like there will be plenty of people sticking with the Xbox platform in 2020 and beyond.

More information on the situation can be found below, coursey of Currys:

“Currys PC World’s new research reveals that nine in ten (88%) of existing PlayStation owners, and 68% of existing Xbox owners have, or are considering, pre-ordering the latest consoles, only reinforcing the excitement around these launches.

“However, when it comes to loyalty, the research suggests that Xbox One owners may be switching sides, with over 51% stating they are considering purchasing the PS5, whereas just 22% of PlayStation owners would consider purchasing the Xbox Series S or X.

“Despite PlayStation’s popularity, Xbox is not backing down and is fighting back for their loyal fans with new next gen features, including the Microsoft gaming studio, a new subscription model and the Xbox All Access payment service, with the latter proving particularly popular with 64% of future users.

“Currys PC World has also seen that the Xbox X series, though more expensive, has been the model of choice.”

Nick Hayden, head of gaming at Currys PC World, predicted that even though Sony was ahead, Microsoft would still come out of 2020 strong, commenting:

